Notice of Flow Capital's Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

– Financial results to be released before market on Thursday, November 1, 2018 –



TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) ("Flow Capital" and "Flow") today announced it will release its third quarter 2018 financial results before the markets open on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Mr. Robb McLarty, Acting Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Donnacha Rahill, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that same day, Thursday, November 1, 2018, to review the results. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS



DATE:



Thursday, November 1, 2018



TIME:



5:00 PM Eastern Time



DIAL IN NUMBER:



866 521-4909 or 647 427-2311



TAPED REPLAY:



800 585-8367 or 416 621-4642



REFERENCE NUMBER: 4895774

A recording of the call will be archived on the Company's website at www.flowcap.com/financials/ .



About Flow Capital

Based in Toronto, Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, operating two divisions: an investment operation providing revenue-linked capital to emerging growth businesses, and an institutional advisory sales platform providing pension funds, charities and endowment clients with access to leading institutional money managers from around the world. Learn more at www.flowcap.com.

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.:

Donnacha Rahill

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (416) 477-2601

