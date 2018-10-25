Bionano Genomics to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 7, 2018

Call Scheduled for Wednesday, November 7th @ 4:30pm Eastern Time



SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO), a life sciences instrumentation company that develops and markets Saphyr, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection in genome analysis, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 4:30pm Eastern Time to report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2018 and provide a business update.

Conference Call & Webcast Wednesday, November 7 th @ 4:30pm Eastern Time Domestic:

International:

Passcode:

Webcast (Audio Only): 888-394-8218

323-701-0225

9054397

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=132057 Archived replay available through November 21st: Domestic:

International:

Conference ID: 844-512-2921

412-317-6671

To access the call, participants should dial the applicable telephone number above at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay in the Investors section of the Bionano website until November 21, 2018.



About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. Bionano develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools.

