Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investor Class Action Against Jianpu Technology Inc. and Encourages Investors with Financial Losses in Excess of $50,000 to Contact the Firm – JT

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that an investor class action lawsuit has been filed against Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) ("Jianpu" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased the Company's American Depository Shares ("Shares") pursuant and/or traceable to Jianpu's initial public offering ("IPO") of Shares on or about November 16, 2017.



Investors who purchased the Company's Shares and suffered a financial loss in excess of $50,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or skaskela@kaskelalaw.com , to discuss this action and their legal rights and options.

On or about November 16, 2017, Jianpu commenced its IPO, selling 22.5 million Shares to investors at $8.00 per share. The investor complaint alleges that the Company's IPO offering materials contained inaccurate statements of material fact and/or omitted material information required to be disclosed in order to make such statements not misleading.

According to the complaint, on November 21, 2017, just days after the IPO, several news sources reported that China's Financial Stability and Development Committee ("FSDC") had issued an urgent notice to provincial governments urging them to suspend regulatory approval of new internet micro-loan companies. Thereafter, the price of Jianpu's Shares fell more than 38% during the three-day period ended November 24, 2017, to close at $4.90 per Share.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased Jianpu's Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's IPO may, no later than December 24, 2018 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the investor class.

