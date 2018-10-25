Hologram Karaoke Launches at Hologram USA Theater in Hollywood

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hologram USA Inc. and the plant-based medicine oil and confectionary company Swissx announced the launch of Hologram Karaoke Wars, an ongoing feature at the Swissx club inside the Hologram USA Theatre in Los Angeles, every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. There will be a $1000 cash prize for the best performance as decided by the audience.

WHAT: Swissx sponsors Hologram Karaoke Wars at the Hologram USA Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard. Guests can use the same technology used to create the famous Tupac Shakur and Michael Jackson holograms to beam themselves to the stage and perform in front of Swissx club guests, all while enjoying CBD oil infused chocolates and health shakes.

WHO: Special previews of the Chief Keef hologram tour will also be revealed, along with the chance to witness the history-making holograms of Billie Holiday and R&B legend Jackie Wilson. Surprise celebrity guests at the theater have included Scott Disick, who stopped by last week and entertained the crowd in hologram form and praise Swissx products for their healing and relaxation properties, Jason Ritter, Dana Dane, Chuck Liddell, Billy Zane, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, and the Greek billionaire CEO of Hologram USA himself, Alki David.





WHERE: Hologram USA Theater

6656 Hollywood Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90069

WHEN: Weekly on Thursday, Friday and Saturday Nights.

7-10 PM.

MEDIA RSVP and Photos

owen@hologramusa.com





Owen Phillips Hologram USA Networks 3103834991 owentphillips@gmail.com