Gladstone Land Announces Change to Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2018

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today that it has changed its earnings release and conference call dates for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, to after the stock market closes on Thursday, November 8, 2018. The Company will hold a conference call on Friday, November 9, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its earnings results. Please call (855) 363-1762 to join the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.



A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through November 16, 2018. To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use playback conference number 6895654.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will also be available online at www.GladstoneLand.com . The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website through January 9, 2019.

About Gladstone Land:

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers. The Company currently owns 82 farms, comprised of 67,826 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $569 million. Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneLand.com and www.GladstoneFarms.com.

For stockholder information on Gladstone Land, call (703) 287-5893. For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend-paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.Gladstone.com .

Source: Gladstone Land Corporation

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, +1-703-287-5893