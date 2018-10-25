Turquoise Hill to announce third quarter financial results on November 1, 2018
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSX:TRQ) will announce its third quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, November 1, 2018 after markets close in North America.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter results on Friday, November 2, 2018 at 9:00 am EDT/6:00 am PDT. The conference call can be accessed through the following dial-in details:
North America: 210 229 8839 | 844 815 4964
International: +1 210 229 8839
The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast on Turquoise Hill's website at www.turquoisehill.com. An archived playback of the call will be available on the Company's website.
Contact
Investors and Media
Tony Shaffer
+ 604 648 3934
tony.shaffer@turquoisehill.com
Follow us on Twitter @TurquoiseHillRe