Turquoise Hill to announce third quarter financial results on November 1, 2018

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSX:TRQ) will announce its third quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, November 1, 2018 after markets close in North America.



The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter results on Friday, November 2, 2018 at 9:00 am EDT/6:00 am PDT. The conference call can be accessed through the following dial-in details:

North America: 210 229 8839 | 844 815 4964

International: +1 210 229 8839

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast on Turquoise Hill's website at www.turquoisehill.com . An archived playback of the call will be available on the Company's website.

Contact

Investors and Media

Tony Shaffer

+ 604 648 3934

tony.shaffer@turquoisehill.com

Follow us on Twitter @TurquoiseHillRe