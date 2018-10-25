Ocwen, NAACP and NID to Host Miami Borrower Outreach Event to Help Florida Homeowners Better Afford Their Homes

"Help & Hope for Homeowners" event to educate and help homeowners explore loan modification options

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN), a leading financial services holding company, announced today the Company will again join forces with the NAACP and NID Housing Counseling Agency (NID) to host a borrower outreach event in Florida to help families having trouble making their mortgage payments find a mortgage solution.

The event, which is part of Ocwen's "Help & Hope for Homeowners" initiative, is designed exclusively for Ocwen customers and will be held from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm Eastern Time on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, located at 3000 NW 199 Street, Miami Gardens, Florida. Registration for the event is not required and all services will be free.

Homeowners who attend the event will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with Ocwen Home Retention Agents and NID housing counselors to discuss their unique situations and to receive information about potential options to help lower their mortgage payments.

"Florida families are still having trouble affording their homes and many are unaware of the mortgage options and resources available to provide assistance," said Jill Showell, Senior Vice President, Government and Community Relations at Ocwen. "Our joint efforts with the NAACP and NID have been instrumental in helping many distressed families across the nation better afford their homes. We urge our Florida customers who are having difficulty meeting their mortgage obligations to attend this event to determine whether more affordable options are available."

Since January 1, 2008, Ocwen has completed 90,700 loan modifications for Florida homeowners, which included approximately $3.47 billion in debt forgiveness. Nationwide, Ocwen has completed approximately 787,000 loan modifications and provided billions of dollars in principal forgiveness since January 1, 2008.

"Protecting homeownership is a key focus of the NAACP's efforts to provide economic empowerment and financial stability for minority families," said Ruban Roberts, President of the Miami-Dade Branch of the NAACP. "Collaborating on this event allows the NAACP and Ocwen to directly reach local homeowners experiencing financial difficulties and connect them with information, local counseling support and potential solutions to remain in their homes and a part of their communities."

"NID continues to be an advocate of sustainable homeownership and is pleased to once again join forces with Ocwen in this important work," said Jacqueline Carlisle, Special Executive Advisor/Program Development at NID. "Our housing counselors are highly trained and understand the importance of working with homeowners in both good and challenging times. This local event offers homeowners the chance to get answers to difficult questions from a team of trusted advisors to help better afford their home."

For additional information visit www.OcwenCares.com/Events or call 855-459-2514.

About Ocwen Financial Corporation

Ocwen Financial Corporation is a financial services holding company which, through its subsidiaries, services and originates loans. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices throughout the United States and in the U.S. Virgin Islands and operations in India and the Philippines. We have been serving our customers since 1988. We may post information that is important to investors on our website ( www.Ocwen.com ).

About the NAACP

Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation's oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. Its members throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities. For more information on the NAACP, please visit ( www.naacp.org ).

About NID

NID-HCA is a national HUD approved organization comprised of a diverse, centralized network of advocacy groups and individuals, organizations, housing counselors, real estate professionals, community groups, civic organizations and faith-based organizations committed to ensuring fair housing opportunities for all, especially in underserved urban/minority communities throughout the country. As an advocacy, policy, education, and resource network, NID-HCA works to provide its partners and the communities they serve with information, services, and products to assist them in increasing access to quality housing and mortgage products, and curbing housing inequities.

