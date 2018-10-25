Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share of Class A common stock. The dividend will be paid on November 30, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 16, 2018. Based on Artisan's projections and subject to change, the company expects some portion of its 2018 dividend payments to constitute a return of capital for tax purposes.



About Artisan Partners

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.