SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders It Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Dycom Industries, Inc. Investors and Set a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 24, 2018

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) between November 20, 2017 and August 10, 2018 . You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky has commenced the class action Tung v. Dycom Industries, Inc. (Case No. 9:18-cv-81448-RLR) in the USDC for the Southern District of Florida. To get more information go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/dycom-industries-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Dycom's large projects were highly dependent on permitting and tactical considerations, (ii) Dycom was facing great uncertainties related to permitting issues; (iii) said uncertainties would expose Dycom to near-term margin pressure and absorption issues, and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Dycom's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Dycom you have until December 24, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

