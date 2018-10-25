MEDIA ADVISORY: Public polling results on Ontario's new energy policies presented at OEA Speaker Series
TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) is set to host the upcoming Speaker Series event, Political Change and Policy Priorities in the Energy Sector. The event will provide a platform for Greg Lyle, President of Innovative Research Group Inc., to present polling results on the public's opinions about the government's new energy policies and the challenges and opportunities facing the energy sector. Following the keynote address, a panel of energy leaders will discuss the results and how they see the sector being impacted by Ontario's new energy policies.
DATE:
|Tuesday, October 30, 2018
TIME:
8:00 AM:
|Polling Results with Greg Lyle, President, Innovative Research Group Inc.
8:45 PM:
Panel Discussion Featuring:
|
LOCATION:
|Arcadian Court
401 Bay Street, 8th Floor
Toronto, ON
M5H 2Y4
View event details at: https://energyontario.ca/oeaspeakerseries/
ABOUT THE OEA
The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) is the credible and trusted voice of the energy sector. We earn our reputation by being an integral and influential part of energy policy development and decision making in Ontario. We represent Ontario's energy leaders that span the full diversity of the energy industry.
For more information:
Vince Brescia, President & CEO
Ontario Energy Association
416.961.8874
vince@energyontario.ca
Leanne Ryan, Marketing & Communications Associate
Ontario Energy Association
647.463.5244
leanne@energyontario.ca