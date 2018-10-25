MEDIA ADVISORY: Public polling results on Ontario's new energy policies presented at OEA Speaker Series

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) is set to host the upcoming Speaker Series event, Political Change and Policy Priorities in the Energy Sector. The event will provide a platform for Greg Lyle, President of Innovative Research Group Inc., to present polling results on the public's opinions about the government's new energy policies and the challenges and opportunities facing the energy sector. Following the keynote address, a panel of energy leaders will discuss the results and how they see the sector being impacted by Ontario's new energy policies.

DATE: Tuesday, October 30, 2018 TIME: 8:00 AM: Polling Results with Greg Lyle, President, Innovative Research Group Inc. 8:45 PM: Panel Discussion Featuring: Michael Angemeer, President & CEO, Veridian Corporation

Malini Giridhar, Vice President, Market Development, Regulatory & Public Affairs, Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc.

Sarah Griffiths, Director of Regulatory Affairs, Enel X

Chris Benedetti, Principal, Head, Energy & Environmental Practice, Sussex Strategy Group LOCATION: Arcadian Court

401 Bay Street, 8th Floor

Toronto, ON

M5H 2Y4

View event details at: https://energyontario.ca/oeaspeakerseries/

