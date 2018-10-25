Bitbuy Completes Acquisition of CBIX

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Bitbuy , Canada's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, announced the acquisition of number one ranked Canadian bitcoin index; CBIX. This accelerates Bitbuy's plan to provide a platform to trade bitcoin and a clearer understanding of fair market prices.



CBIX is a valuable resource that tracks the most accurate price of bitcoin in Canadian dollars across leading exchanges. The index answers the question, "What is the price of bitcoin in Canadian dollars?" which varies against other international exchanges due to volatility and the unregulated nature of the market.

"We saw an opportunity to acquire a valuable resource for Canadians. Bitbuy is prepared to invest and grow CBIX to ensure Canadians have the tools needed to help them navigate Bitcoin markets here in Canada," says Chris Swick, Director of Product.

To learn more about Bitbuy, visit Bitbuy.ca .

About Bitbuy

Originally founded in 2013, Bitbuy identified a need for a platform allowing Canadians easy access to Bitcoin. Fast forward to 2018, Bitbuy's founding mission remains the same: to provide convenient, dependable and secure access to Bitcoin and other digital currencies. Bitbuy is a division of First Ledger Corp; a Toronto based blockchain and digital currency company.

About CBIX

CBIX is a leading Canadian bitcoin index that represents the most accurate cost of purchasing bitcoins through a Canadian exchange using Canadian dollars. Thus, CBIX represents a true indication of the price of bitcoin in Canadian dollars.

