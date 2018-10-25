Union Bankshares Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Union Bankshares Corporation has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend amount is the same as the prior quarter's dividend and is a $0.02, or 10%, increase from the prior year's dividend.



Based on the stock's closing price of $32.09 on October 24, 2018, the dividend yield is approximately 2.9%. The dividend is payable on November 23, 2018 to shareholders of record as of November 9, 2018.

ABOUT UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) is the holding company for Union Bank & Trust, which has 140 branches, seven of which are operated as Xenith Bank, a division of Union Bank & Trust of Richmond, Virginia, and approximately 190 ATMs located throughout Virginia and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Non-bank affiliates of the holding company include: Old Dominion Capital Management, Inc. and Dixon, Hubard, Feinour, & Brown, Inc., which both provide investment advisory services, and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

Contact: Bill Cimino (804) 448-0937, VP and Director of Investor Relations