Brie Campbell Promoted to Vice President, Client Marketing for Woodbridge International

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce that Brie Campbell has been promoted to Vice President, Client Marketing, effective immediately. In her new role Brie will direct strategy and oversee all marketing associates.

Brie Campbell joined Woodbridge in 2017 as a marketing associate and consistently brought huge levels of enthusiasm as well as obtained a record number of bids for clients from potential buyers. More bids result in a higher price and a better fit. She was quickly promoted to Team Leader with three direct reports.

"Brie's mix of humility, creative thinking and determined attitude make her well suited to lead the next generation that will be driving the company's future growth and success," said Marni Connelly, Managing Director/Partner, Research & Marketing.

Campbell said she's excited for the new role as Vice President, Client Marketing for several reasons. "We have a team that is focused on the client's success and our growth is a reflection of that. Their self-motivation and the work ethic of our group makes it easy to step into the lead role where everyone is closely aligned to a single goal: to generate the most bids for our clients than ever before."

Woodbridge International's ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business.

Contact:

Marni Connelly, Managing Director

203-389-8400 ext. 207

mconnelly@woodbridgegrp.com



