Construction Career Pathways Conference Strives to Lessen Skilled Shortages

ALACHUA, Fla., Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This may be a shock, but young people are not signing up for careers in construction anymore. Have you been feeling the effects in your workforce? If so, it's time to find out what you can do to help! Join NCCER at their premiere 2018 Construction Career Pathways Conference in San Antonio, Texas, where they will demonstrate how education partnerships are a crucial way to combat the skilled worker shortage.



The event will take place on Wednesday, November 28 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Henry B. González Convention Center prior to the Association for Career and Technical Education's (ACTE) CareerTech Vision 2018 conference. The cost to register is $100, which covers breakfast, lunch and reception following the conference, along with resources to make collaboration more efficient. Space is limited and registration is required. To register, visit www.careertechvision.com/pathways.cfm.



This year's Construction Career Pathways Conference will cover an extensive range of topics, including Perspectives on Diversity, NextGen: Young Craft Professionals, Recognizing Work-based Learning and more! Attendees will learn how to take their partnerships to the next level as presentations will showcase fundamental elements of successful pathways and how to build connections between industry and education. Networking and team activities will take place throughout the day between presentations.



Guest speakers and panelists confirmed so far for this year's Construction Career Pathways Conference include Krista Ackles, Construction Careers Academy; Mandy Beaulieu, Alaska Process Industry Careers Consortium; Richard Brown, Gaylor Electric and ABC's 2018 Craft Professional of the Year; James Busch, Arizona Central College; Colleen Englert, WIN; William Fuller, Construction and Maintenance Education Foundation and ABC's 2018 Craft Instructor of the Year; Tami Gamble-Gurnell, Duncanville High School; Daniel Groves, Construction Industry Resources, LLC; Stacey Gunderson, Marek; Jacob Guzman, KBR; Dean Hamrick, Fluor; Kristi Kelly, Gulf Power Company; Brad Kibbie, Florida Masonry Apprenticeship and Educational Foundation; Luis Oveido, Fluor; Brett Pawlowski, National Center for College and Career Transitions; Chris Price, The Mattison Corporation and Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation; Sean Ray, Sundt; Chad Sutton, Garrett High School; Tim Taylor, P.E., Ph.D., University of Kentucky; and LeAnn Wilson, ACTE.



NCCER would like to thank the following organizations for their sponsorship of the 2018 conference: Fluor, Build Your Future, ISN, Associated General Contractors of America, Pearson and Sundt. For more information on NCCER's Construction Career Pathways initiative, visit pathways.nccer.org.

About NCCER — NCCER is a not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum with portable credentials and to help address the skilled, construction workforce shortage. NCCER is recognized by the industry as the training, assessment, certification and career development standard for the construction and maintenance craft professional. For more information, visit nccer.org or contact NCCER customer service at 888.622.3720.

