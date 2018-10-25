SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Bank OZK

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Bank OZK ("Bank OZK" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:OZK) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On July 16, 2018, Bank OZK underwent strategic rebranding, incurring pretax expenses of $10.8 million during the third quarter 2018 and $11.4 million for the first nine months of 2018. Then on October 19, 2018, Bank OZK incurred combined charge-offs of $45.5 million on two Real Estate Specialties Group credits. According to the Company, "These two unrelated projects are in South Carolina and North Carolina, have been in the Bank's portfolio since 2007 and 2008, and were previously classified as substandard. The combined balance of these credits, after the charge-offs, is $20.6 million." Following this news, Raymond James managing director Michael Rose downgraded the bank to "market performance" and was cited in the The Wall Street Journal stating: "While we had given management the benefit of the doubt over the years, the credit issues stemming from its seemingly infallible [Real-Estate Specialties Group] portfolio were a nonstarter and a key tenant of our formerly positive thesis." Following this news, shares of Bank OZK fell from a close of $34.85 on October 18, 2018, to a close of $25.52 on October 19, 2018. To obtain additional information, go to:

