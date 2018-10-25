Cyber Security Innovator and ReversingLabs Tech Leader Igor Lasic to Discuss the Latest Threat Intel and Hunting Advances at ISF World Congress

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs, a global leader in discovering and responding to unknown malware, will be sponsoring and presenting at the Information Security Forum's Annual World Congress in Las Vegas on October 28th. The presentation, to be delivered by Igor Lasic, ReversingLabs' VP of Technology and Engineering, will focus on the topic of connecting threat intelligence and threat hunting. Themes covered will include how most global threat intelligence companies receive today is irrelevant to them, and how locally developed intelligence enables identification of the most relevant threat information and dramatically improves the effectiveness of hunting campaigns.



In the ReversingLabs booth (#14) at the event, expert staff will be demonstrating the company's next-generation malware hunting solution. Visitors will also get a first-hand look at TitaniumCloud , the company's industry-leading file intelligence solution which now contains a curated collection of more than 7 billion goodware and malware files.

The ISF's Annual World Congress hosts more than 1,000 cyber security experts and includes presentations, panels and sessions covering key security challenges that organizations of all sizes are facing. Topics of discussion will include: the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), cyber security in the boardroom, Threat Horizon 2021, Quantitative Techniques in Information Risk Analysis, establishing a business-driven assurance program, securing industrial controls systems, and defending mobile devices in the workplace.

Presentation Title: Building an Actionable Threat Hunting Program Based on Local Data

Date: Sunday, October 28, 2018

Time: 12:45PM

Place: Caesars Palace, Room 9

ReversingLabs Booth Number 14

About the Information Security Forum

Founded in 1989, the Information Security Forum (ISF) is an independent, not-for-profit association of leading organizations from around the world. The organization is dedicated to investigating, clarifying and resolving key issues in cyber, information security and risk management and developing best practice methodologies, processes and solutions that meet the business needs of its Members.

ISF Members benefit from harnessing and sharing in-depth knowledge and practical experience drawn from within their organizations and developed through an extensive research and work program. The ISF provides a confidential forum and framework, which ensures that Members adopt leading-edge information security strategies and solutions. By working together, ISF Members avoid the major expenditure required to reach the same goals on their own. Consultancy services are available and provide ISF Members and Non-Members with the opportunity to purchase short-term, professional support activities to supplement the implementation of ISF products.

For more information on ISF membership, please visit https://www.securityforum.org/.

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs helps organizations identify and neutralize the enemy within. Our solutions provide enterprise-scale file analysis, authoritative file intelligence services, and advanced malware analysis and hunting – all purpose-built for identifying previously undetected malware inside customers' networks. Key features include unique file decomposition and static analysis, comprehensive file reputation data, and integrated local and in-the-wild threat intelligence. ReversingLabs solutions deliver the capabilities, speed, and scalability that large enterprises and government agencies need to uncover and contain sophisticated malware threats that have slipped past their other security measures.

Visit ReversingLabs at Booth 14

ReversingLabs and ReversingLabs logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ReversingLabs in the United States. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

