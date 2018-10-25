Light Reading's Big Communications Event Returns in 2019 as Big 5G Event





Light Reading's Big Communications Event joins with KNect365's 5G North America to launch the Big 5G Event in 2019; dates set for May 6-8 in Denver, Colorado

New York, NY, Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Light Reading ( www.lightreading.com ) and KNect365 ( https://knect365.com/ ) have joined forces to host the Big 5G Event ( www.big5Gevent.com ) in Denver, Colorado, on May 6-8, 2019, at the Colorado Convention Center.

Big 5G Event is a combination of Light Reading's annual flagship Big Communications Event and KNect365's annual 5G North America event. This new 5-track conference covers the industry's most pressing topics by piecing together the 5G puzzle and digging into other key areas of networking innovation.

With over 1,500 senior telecoms professionals across two days and world-class content delivered by Heavy Reading's team of leading analysts, the Big 5G event is the must-attend event for anyone who wants to stay up-to-date on the major challenges affecting the next-generation communications industry.

Topics to be covered at the event include:

SDN and NFV

"Anyhaul" transport

Edge computing

AI/analytics

IoT and C-V2X platforms

5G radio access network (RAN)

5G core and devices

Process automation

Network security

SD-WAN

"The evolution of 5G is unlike any other mobile metamorphosis we have ever seen. It's touching every part of the communications networking industry (and beyond) -- impacting investments, R&D plans, corporate cultures and long-term business strategies at companies that have no obvious connection to radio heads, baseband capacity or antenna rays," says Ray Le Maistre, Event Chair & Editor-in-Chief at Light Reading. "In joining forces with 5G North America, the Big 5G Event is well-positioned to tackle the tough questions about all aspects of next-generation network developments and provide insight into why so many different developmen's matter to 5G's future."

Samuel Oakley, Senior Portfolio Event Director at KNect365, comments, "2019 marks a pivotal turning point in the telecommunications industry as communications service providers race to deploy 5G networks, devices and services. We are excited to see these two events merge to offer our customers deeper insights into the latest innovations in 5G, as well as enhanced networking and social features with more opportunities to conduct quality business, face to face."

The Big 5G Event also features a series of pre-event workshops on Monday, May 6, including a Women in Comms free-to-attend workshop which provides a forum to exchange ideas, learn and grow. The Leaders In 5G Executive Summit, an invite-only session which brings together key decision-makers to discuss the roadmap to 5G in North America, also returns to the event in 2019.

Additionally, the highly acclaimed Leading Lights Awards is set for Monday, May 7. Leading Lights celebrate excellence and innovation within next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies and innovation.

The Big 5G event is sponsored by Diamond Sponsor Cisco; Platinum Sponsors Huawei and NetComm Wireless; Gold Sponsors DigitalGlobe, Infoblox, Oracle, RAD and Sandvine; Silver Sponsors Calix, F5, LITEPOINT and Mobilite; Silver Track Sponsor Systemics; Breakfast Workshop Sponsor F5; Antenna Focus Day Silver Sponsor 3Z Telecom; and Exhibitors 3-GIS, 3Z Telecom, ETS Lindgren, Omnitron, Phazr, Remcom, and Vasona Networks.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available; contact sales@lightreading.com. For speaking, workshop and partnership opportunities, contact events@lightreading.com.

For more information about the event or to pre-register for updates, visit www.big5Gevent.com.

