Broker Public Portal Initiative Forges Ahead As Midwest Real Estate Data Integrates Homesnap Into MLS

LISLE, Ill, Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicagoland multiple listing service (MLS) giant Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) today announced the successful integration of Homesnap, the public-facing brand of the Broker Public Portal (BPP), into its MLS system. This marks a major step forward for the national home search platform as the first true consumer-facing app for MLSs.

MRED customers will now be able to send search results to clients through Homesnap with this integration. Additionally, consumers who receive listing alert emails via Homesnap can mark their interest levels on specific listings within the Homesnap app and this information will be sent to their agent.

"We're always working to improve the quality of resources for our customers while serving the needs of consumers," said Rebecca Jensen, MRED President/CEO. "Integrating Homesnap into connectMLS shows massive immediate and long-term benefits. This is an exciting thing for everyone: Agents, consumers, and real estate as a whole."

This change will appear to MRED's connectMLS users as an additional button in search results, but the impact of integration is far bigger than the small check box representing it. The integration demonstrates MRED's commitment to making Homesnap the main destination for Chicagoland consumers to find homes for sale and connect with real estate professionals.

"This integration deepens Homesnap's relationship with MRED and its customers and will drive even more traffic to the industry's search destination: the BPP," said John Mazur, CEO of Homesnap.

Leveraging the many communications between consumers and their agents through MRED, Homesnap's use and engagement will increase substantially. MRED's integration and others to come will have an influence that cannot be replicated outside of local MLSs.

"This news represents another major building block in the ongoing process of making BPP with Homesnap the industry's most powerful tool for consumer engagement," said BPP Board Chair John Mosey. "Each iteration of MLS integration with Homesnap increases our home search platform's audience and reach. Chicagoland's MRED has led the way in marketing BPP by connecting greater numbers of consumers to Homesnap agents. Those consumers searching for homes are linked to their own agent or to the listing agent, not to an agent who is uninvolved with the listing of interest."

About MRED

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is the real estate data aggregator and distributor providing the Chicagoland multiple listing service (MLS) to more than 45,000 brokers and appraisers and over 7,300 offices. MRED serves Chicago and the surrounding "collar" counties and provides property information encompassing northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. MRED delivers more than 20 products and services to its customers. For nine consecutive years the MRED Help Desk has been identified as one of the best small business centers in North America by BenchmarkPortal. For more information please visit MREDLLC.com.

About Homesnap

With easy-to-use mobile technology fueled by unmatched, real-time data intelligence, Homesnap is changing the way real estate agents connect with consumers and serve their clients. The industry-endorsed Homesnap platform leverages real-time data from 160 MLSs to empower millions of consumers each month with a superior home search experience, while providing over 75% of U.S. agents with access to powerful mobile tools that automate their work and accelerate their success. With the Homesnap mobile app, the highest rated consumer home search application; Homesnap Pro, the industry-standard mobile business platform for agents; and the Homesnap national home search portal, a joint venture with the industry-backed Broker Public Portal, the integrated Homesnap platform is transforming the industry by bringing real-time to real estate. More information can be found at www.homesnap.com.

About Broker Public Portal

Broker Public Portal, LLC is a collaborative effort owned and operated by real estate brokerages and MLSs to deliver with Homesnap a better home search experience defined by simplicity, integrity and common sense. Homesnap provides the same comprehensive, real-time data directly from the MLS used by real professionals, the people who sell homes, not ads. Broker Public Portal with Homesnap follows industry-defined Fair Display Guidelines; there are no display ads from other agents or brokers on one's listings, and all inquiries are sent to the listing agent or broker for free. More information can be found at www.brokerpublicportal.com.

Jeremy Sharp Midwest Real Estate Data LLC 630-7991402 jeremy.sharp@mredllc.com