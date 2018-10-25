Encana to hold 2018 third quarter results conference call on Thursday, November 1, 2018
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX, NYSE: ECA
Encana Corporation will release its 2018 third quarter results on Thursday, November 1, 2018. The news release detailing Encana's 2018 third quarter results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements will be available on the company's website.
A conference call and webcast to discuss the 2018 third quarter results will be held for the investment community the same day at 7 a.m. MT (9 a.m. ET). To participate, please dial 888-231-8191 (toll-free in North America) or 647-427-7450 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the conference call.
The live audio webcast of the third quarter conference call, including slides, will also be available on Encana's website, www.encana.com, under Investors/Presentations & Events. The webcasts will be archived for approximately 90 days.
Encana Corporation
Encana Corporation is a leading North American energy producer that is focused on developing its strong portfolio of resource plays, held directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, producing oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. By partnering with employees, community organizations and other businesses, Encana contributes to the strength and sustainability of the communities where it operates. Encana common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ECA.
