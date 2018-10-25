Sigma Labs to Launch PrintRite3D® 4.0 Product Suite at Formnext 2018, the Leading Trade Fair for Additive Manufacturing

PrintRite3D® SENSORPAK® 4.0 and PrintRite3D® INSPECT® 4.0 Can Shorten Time to Market and Increase Production Yield for 3D Printed Metal Parts



SANTA FE, N.M., Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs" or the "Company"), a provider of quality assurance software under the PrintRite3D® brand, will launch the newest configuration of its PrintRite3D® quality control solution—incorporating PrintRite3D® SENSORPAK® 4.0 hardware and PrintRite3D® INSPECT® 4.0 software—at Formnext 2018, the leading trade fair for Additive Manufacturing, in Frankfurt, Germany on November 13-16. The Company will be exhibiting its technology and meeting with potential customers at Booth 3.0-H77.

"Our latest PrintRite3D® suite of products presents a significant value proposition to OEMs and manufacturers, as it is designed to increase production yield of 3D metal manufactured parts and to shorten time to market, removing a major hurdle that has been affecting manufacturers," said John Rice, CEO of Sigma Labs. "We believe our IPQA® technology is transformational and our team looks forward to demonstrating at Formnext how Sigma Labs is bringing the industry from prototype to industrialized manufacturing."

These game changing new hardware and software features are among those that will be highlighted at the conference:

The PrintRite3D® SENSORPAK® 4.0 hardware:

No sensors within the build chamber; all sensors are now coaxial to the laser optics, eliminating any concerns over gas flow disruptions or space limitations inside the build chamber.

New client-server architecture enabling multiple machines to be connected to the system as clients; one server can run multiple machines.

Upgraded data acquisition and data processing hardware providing faster processing of data; results are now displayed in real-time during the build.

Smaller footprint with zero floorspace requirement.

The PrintRite3D® INSPECT® 4.0 software:

Melt pool spectral data evaluation capability. Sigma Labs has developed a physics-based methodology for characterizing and analyzing spectral data and optimizing optics hardware and sensors to monitor spectral regions of interest and validate thermal signatures of interest.

New features allowing the measurement and reporting of melt pool relative temperature as well as Thermal Energy Planck (TEP) in-process quality metric used for thermal signature identification.

New benefit to customers seeking to identify thermal signatures of process anomalies and their coordinate locations.

Additional information about the features and capabilities of PrintRite3D® can be found at https://sigmalabsinc.com/products/ .

About IPQA®

Sigma Labs' IPQA® technology can shorten time to market and increase production yield. It uses sensor data and establishes in-process quality metrics to optimize melt pool thermal conditions during the process, enabling user control of parameter settings to keep parts at this optimal setting. IPQA® uses position mapping to locate off-nominal part conditions, enabling the user to offset discrepancies and increase quality. In addition to characterizing and quantifying process and consistency across build plates and between machines, IPQA® also provides part quality reporting using statistical analysis of process data to validate repeatability. It enables forensic interrogation of suspect part data for process improvement, optimization and control, and provides end-of-build part-by-part quality report while comparing build to build, enabling warnings to users about machine reliability.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. is a provider of quality assurance software under the PrintRite3D® brand and a developer of advanced, in-process, non-destructive quality assurance software for commercial firms worldwide seeking productive solutions for advanced manufacturing. For more information, please visit us at www.sigmalabsinc.com .

About Formnext

Formnext is the leading trade fair for Additive Manufacturing and the next generation of intelligent manufacturing solutions. It focuses on the efficient realization of parts and products, from their design to serial production. Formnext shows the future of innovative manufacturing. The conference set to take place alongside the exhibition will also highlight the latest trends and issues in additive manufacturing, along with clever ways in which it can be integrated into process chains in industrial production. For more information, please visit https://www.mesago.de/en/formnext/home.htm .

