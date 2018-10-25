SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hasbro, Inc. ("Hasbro" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:HAS) on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Hasbro securities between April 24, 2017 and October 23, 2017, (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/has.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hasbro's relationship with Toys "R" Us was becoming increasingly important to Hasbro's business, but Toys "R" Us was in far worse financial condition than was being publicly reported; (2) Hasbro was experiencing significant undisclosed adverse sales issues in two key markets – the United Kingdom and Brazil – which were negatively impacting Hasbro's efforts to grow sales in those markets; and (3) as a result of foregoing, Defendants' statements about Hasbro's business and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/has or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Hasbro you have until November 27, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

