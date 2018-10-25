SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of ServiceSource International, Inc. (SREV)

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of ServiceSource International, Inc. ("ServiceSource" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SREV). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/serv.



The investigation concerns whether ServiceSource and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On October 18, 2018 aftermarket hours, ServiceSource revealed poor preliminary third-quarter results. The company reported revenue of roughly $57 million, compared to its previous guidance of $60-$61 million, and revised its full-year guidance. ServiceSource also publicized the resignation of CFO Richard Pinkerton, and the appointment of a new CFO. Following this news ServiceSource stock dropped close to 46% to close at $1.41 on October 19, 2018.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased ServiceSource shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/serv. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

