20-Year Localization Industry Veteran Elliotte Jacobs Joins Transperfect

Language Services Veteran Poised to Accelerate Growth of Enterprise Sales in London



NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the hiring of industry veteran Elliotte Jacobs as Director of Business Development based in the company's London office.

With more than 20 years in the translation and localization industry, Jacobs has worked with Berlitz, TransPerfect, RWS, and Merrill Corporation. He most recently served in a leadership role at Donnelley Language Solutions, where he spent eight years focused on acquisition and retention of some of the company's largest enterprise clients, including global insurance firms and multinational retailers.

Originally a translation technology specialist, Jacobs transitioned his career to sales and client service in 2006. He has a strong track record of adding value for his clients in e-learning/training materials, technical publications, marketing content, and technology implementations.

When asked about his return to TransPerfect, Jacobs said, "TransPerfect played a significant role in my formative years in the localization industry, and I've always had a soft spot in my heart for Phil Shawe and the TransPerfect family. In some ways, it feels like I'm coming home, but in others, it's obvious that we are all moving into a whole new universe of services and technologies that add significant value for the clients we're fortunate enough to serve."

Phil Shawe, President and CEO of TransPerfect, remarked, "Elliotte has built a sterling reputation over the years as a talented salesperson, a committed client advocate, and a solutions-minded technologist. Those traits are strongly aligned with TransPerfect's values. We've enjoyed many adventures together over the years, and it's an honor and a privilege to have him back at TransPerfect."

