Segment Appoints Sandra Smith as Chief Financial Officer

"Sandy's long track record of success building and scaling financial operations at some of today's most important technology companies makes her an indispensable addition to the Segment team," said Reinhardt. "Sandy's talent, vision, and expertise will play a crucial role in our future growth, as more and more companies are realizing how important customer data infrastructure is to their long-term success."

Smith brings to Segment more than 15 years of financial leadership experience and expertise from high-growth, infrastructure companies. She joins Segment from Twilio, where she served as VP of Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) for five years, building and leading the FP&A team while the company scaled revenue from a $50 million to a $500 million revenue run rate. Prior to Twilio, Smith spent a decade with Akamai Technologies, where she served as CFO of the Emerging Cloud Business Unit and held key roles in finance, helping the company grow from a $150 million to a $1.5 billion revenue run rate. She also led Akamai's investor relations program during a period when the company increased its market capitalization from $400 million to $9 billion.

The announcement comes at a time when Segment is experiencing rapid growth and expansion. In just two years, the company has doubled its customer base to 19,000 businesses, expanded its employee headcount from 115 to over 300, and opened its EMEA headquarters in Dublin , Ireland in May. Additionally, for the third year in a row, Segment was recognized by Forbes, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Salesforce Ventures as one of the world's top private cloud companies on their annual Cloud 100 list.

"I've had the privilege of helping innovative, customer-focused companies like Akamai and Twilio scale through rapid growth and international expansion," said Smith. "Segment has many of the same, early-stage fundamentals and solves a massive data gap for businesses everywhere. The company's growth trajectory to date is impressive, as well as its market opportunity. I'm excited to join the team at Segment and help the company scale through its next phase of growth."

Segment provides the customer data infrastructure that businesses use to put their customers first. With Segment, companies can collect, unify, and connect their first-party data to over 200 marketing, analytics, and data warehousing tools. Today, over 19,000 companies across 71 countries use Segment, from fast-growing businesses such as Atlassian, Bonobos, and Instacart to some of the world's largest organizations like Levi's, Intuit, and Time. Segment enables these companies to achieve a common understanding of their users and make customer-centric decisions.

