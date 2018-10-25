Shawcor Announces Conference Call/Webcast to Discuss Third Quarter Results, Wednesday, November 7th, 2018 at 10:00am ET

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX:SCL) announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the period ended September 30th, 2018 on Tuesday, November 6th, 2018 after the close of trading on the TSX.



A conference call/webcast to discuss these results will be held on Wednesday, November 7th at 10:00am ET.

Please visit the Shawcor Investor Centre website at shawcor.com or use the following link http://investors.shawcor.com/calendar.aspx?iid=4313817 for further details.



