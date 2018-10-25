Raj Atluru Joins Nozomi Networks Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in industrial cyber security and operational visibility today announced that Raj Atluru has been appointed as an observer to its board of directors. Mr. Atluru is Managing Director of Activate Capital, a late-stage venture and growth equity firm that participated in Nozomi Networks' recently-announced $30 million Series C financing. Mr. Atluru has been investing in the energy sector for more than 20 years, with a keen interest in companies at the intersection of technology and distributed energy resources.



"Raj shares Nozomi Networks' commitment to building a secure future for the evolving energy and industrial sectors," said Nozomi Networks CEO Edgard Capdevielle. "He brings a wealth of experience and insights from more than two decades of successfully investing in advanced industrial technologies. We welcome him to our board."

"What Nozomi Networks is doing is critical for the industrial and energy space and we are thrilled to be a part of the company's next phase of growth," Mr. Atluru said, commenting on his board appointment. "In the future – where virtually all operating assets will be connected – holistic cyber security solutions must include sophisticated OT layers, as traditional IT security tools are inadequate. Nozomi Networks has quickly emerged as the premier provider of OT security technology, helping the world's largest operators of critical infrastructure proactively defend against cyber threats."

Prior to Activate, Mr. Atluru was a co-founder of Silver Lake Kraftwerk, a growth equity fund focused on late-stage private companies in the energy and resource sectors. From 2000 until 2011, he led the cleantech practice at Draper Fisher Jurvetson, an early investor in notable companies including Tesla Motors, Solar City, EnerNOC and Ping Identity.

"We are thrilled to have Raj and Activate Capital's support at this important stage of the company's growth," said Nozomi Networks Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Andrea Carcano. "They have an extensive track record of success when it comes to identifying and funding market leaders. Raj brings deep experience and strong relationships in energy and manufacturing that reinforce Nozomi's focus on meeting customer needs in these critical industrial sectors."

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks is the leader of industrial cyber security, delivering the best solution for real-time visibility to manage cyber risk and improve resilience for industrial operations. With one solution, customers gain advanced cyber security, improved operational reliability and easy IT/OT integration. Innovating the use of artificial intelligence, the company helps the largest industrial facilities around the world See and Secure™ their critical industrial control networks. Today Nozomi Networks supports over a quarter of a million devices in sectors such as critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation and utilities, making it possible to tackle escalating cyber risks to operational networks (OT). www.nozominetworks.com