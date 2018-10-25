First Cybersafety Summit Takes Place in Toronto with a Focus on Children's Safety Education and Digital Literacy

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ongoing modernization of Canada's privacy and security legislation has prompted organizations and agencies to urgently review technology use and data protection practices to remain compliant, current and relevant. The vast economic impact, educational implications and national reach of these initiatives are on today's agenda at the 2018 Cybersafety Summit. Industry professionals, educators and government representatives will discuss such impacts on children and vulnerable sector audiences, technology trends and the challenges of reaching broad audiences across the nation.

Such rapid changes as accountability for data breach detection, personal information protection, and responsibility over the adoption of new technologies have ushered in mature practices adopted by government agencies, educational institutions and all Canadian organizations concerned about the collection and use of data.

Because cyber safety practices impact Canadians as a whole, but primarily families and vulnerable sector audiences, the KnowledgeFlow Cybersafety Foundation has brought together professional audiences, distinguished speakers and thought leaders to Canada's first Cybersafety Summit, at the offices of Aird & Berlis LLP.

Important topics of media interest include:

The latest online trends in adtech tracking and surveillance of children

Internet victimization and privacy breaches against minors

Awareness efforts to prevent cyberfraud against seniors

Educational initiatives to prevent technology abuses for financial gain and

Techniques for the responsible use of social media and the Internet

An overview of potential legal consequences for cyber misconduct

Digital literacy: Education-based case studies and strategies for building a cyber savvy society

Educators, professionals and members of the media are invited to join cybersafety thought leaders for a candid and eye-opening discussion on the implications of online activity on children, seniors, workplaces and society, and the tools needed to navigate the online world in the safest way possible. For more information: http://Summit.KnowledgeFlow.ca.

About the Foundation:

The KnowledgeFlow Cybersafety Foundation is Canada's first cyber safety initiative built on a solid backbone of professional expertise in security and privacy. The foundation has forged alliances with law enforcement, municipalities, government agencies and boards of education to bring cybersituational awareness and other critical education to educators and vulnerable sector individuals across Canada. The organization is funded through grants and public support focused on particular initiatives, particularly a national initiative to train school principals and teachers to apply the First Principles of Cybersafety. Knowledgeflow also offers workplace cybeharrassment certification training, cyberbullying prevention and online victimization support solutions. On the Web: https://www.cybersafetyfoundation.org/ or www.KnowledgeFlow.ca

Abstract: Cyberbullying, online victimization, privacy breaches against minors, cyberfraud against seniors and other malicious activity facilitated by abuse of technology are on the rise. As responsible parents, educators, employers and community members, we all have a role to play in combating cyber risks and harm.

