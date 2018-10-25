Market Overview

ForeScout Technologies Announces Participation in Upcoming Investment Conferences

Globe Newswire  
October 25, 2018 6:00am   Comments
SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT), a leading Internet of Things (IoT) security company, today announced its expected participation at the following upcoming financial conferences.

UBS Global Technology Conference – San Francisco
Presentation: Monday, November 12, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. PT

Nasdaq 39th Investor Conference – London
Presentation: Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. GMT

The above ForeScout presentation sessions will be webcast live, with replays available in the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.forescout.com/events-and-presentations

About ForeScout
ForeScout Technologies, Inc. helps make the invisible visible. Our company provides Global 2000 enterprises and government agencies with agentless visibility and control of traditional and IoT devices the instant they connect to the network. Our technology integrates with disparate security tools to help organizations accelerate incident response, break down silos, automate workflows and optimize existing investments. Learn more at www.forescout.com.

Media Relations Contact:
Katie Beck
ForeScout Technologies, Inc.
+1 650-314-8705
katie.beck@forescout.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Michelle Spolver
ForeScout Technologies, Inc.
+1 408-721-5884
michelle.spolver@forescout.com

FSCT-O

© 2018 ForeScout Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. is a Delaware corporation. A list of our trademarks and patents can be found at https://www.forescout.com/company/legal/intellectual-property-patents-trademarks. Other brands, products, or service names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

forescout_logo_vertical-color.jpg

