ForeScout Technologies Announces Participation in Upcoming Investment Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT), a leading Internet of Things (IoT) security company, today announced its expected participation at the following upcoming financial conferences.



UBS Global Technology Conference – San Francisco

Presentation: Monday, November 12, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. PT

Nasdaq 39th Investor Conference – London

Presentation: Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. GMT

The above ForeScout presentation sessions will be webcast live, with replays available in the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.forescout.com/events-and-presentations

About ForeScout

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. helps make the invisible visible. Our company provides Global 2000 enterprises and government agencies with agentless visibility and control of traditional and IoT devices the instant they connect to the network. Our technology integrates with disparate security tools to help organizations accelerate incident response, break down silos, automate workflows and optimize existing investments. Learn more at www.forescout.com .

