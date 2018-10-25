StoneCo Ltd. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. ("Stone") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 50,724,638 shares of its Class A common shares at a public offering price of $24.00 per share. Stone is issuing and selling 45,818,182 shares of Class A common shares and certain selling shareholders are selling an additional 4,906,456 shares of Class A common shares. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market today, October 25, 2018, under the symbol "STNE" and the offering is expected to close on October 29, 2018. In connection with the Offering, certain shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 7,608,695 shares of Class A common shares at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. are acting as Global Coordinators in this offering, and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Merrill Lynch and Banco BTG Pactual S.A.–Cayman Branch are collectively acting as Bookrunners in the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204; Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by phone at 1-800-831-9146; Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc., 767 Fifth Avenue 50th Floor, New York, New York 10153, Attention: Equity Sales Desk, telephone: 1-212-710-6756 or by emailing roadshowdesk@itaubba.com; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10010, telephone: 1-800-221-1037 or by emailing newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; BofA Merrill Lynch, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, or by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or Banco BTG Pactual S.A.–Cayman Branch at Attention: Prospectus Department, 601 Lexington Avenue, 57th Floor, New York, NY 10022, email: OL-BTGPactual-ProspectusDepartment@btgpactual.com.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with, and became or were declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the registration statements can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This announcement does not, and is not intended to, constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in the United States or elsewhere, and it does not, and is not intended to, constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Stone

Stone is a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce seamlessly across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil.