PINTEC Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

BEIJING, Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) ("PINTEC" or the "Company"), a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,725,000 American depositary shares ("ADSs"), each representing seven Class A ordinary shares of the Company, at US$11.88 per ADS for a total offering size of US$44.3 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. The ADSs have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market and are expected to begin trading today under the symbol "PT."



The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an additional 558,750 ADSs.

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering. ICBC International Securities Limited as co-manager, is offering and selling the ADS outside the United States to non-U.S. persons.

A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement.

About PINTEC

PINTEC is a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China. By connecting business and financial partners on its open platform, PINTEC enables them to provide financial services to end users efficiently and effectively. The Company offers its partners a full suite of customized solutions, ranging from point-of-sale financing, personal installment loans, business installment loans, to wealth management and insurance products. Leveraging its scalable and reliable technology infrastructure, PINTEC serves a wide range of industry verticals covering online travel, e-commerce, telecommunications, online education, SaaS platforms, financial technology, internet search, and online classifieds and listings; as well as various types of financial partners including banks, brokers, insurance companies, investment funds and trusts, consumer finance companies, peer-to-peer platforms and other similar institutions. For more information, please visit ir.pintec.com .

