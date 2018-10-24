Archrock Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, Oct. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) ("Archrock") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.132 per share of common stock, or $0.528 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be paid on November 14, 2018 to all stockholders of record on November 7, 2018.



The third quarter 2018 dividend to be paid in November 2018 is unchanged from the second quarter 2018 dividend.

About Archrock

Archrock is a pure play U.S. natural gas contract compression services business and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the United States. Archrock is headquartered in Houston, Texas, operating in the major oil and gas producing regions in the United States, with approximately 1,700 employees. For more information, visit www.archrock.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which includes statements about Archrock's dividends. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Archrock expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in Archrock's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, and as set forth from time to time in Archrock's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available online at www.sec.gov and www.archrock.com.

For information, contact:

Paul Burkhart, Vice President Finance

281-836-8688

investor.relations@archrock.com