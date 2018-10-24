The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OPK, QRTEA, PVG, MCHP and CPB

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Class Period: September 26, 2013 to September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period OPKO Health Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) OPKO and its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Frost, were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme with several other individuals and companies in their investments in several penny stocks; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny including from the SEC; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about OPKO's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Class Period: August 5, 2015 to September 7, 2016

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Qurate Retail Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qurate was aggressively loosening the credit standards of its Easy-Pay program to attract a large group of new customers; (2) Qurate's strong sales growth was due to this loose credit policy; (3) accounts receivable associated with this new group of customers posed a high risk of write-off; and (4) consequently, Qurate's positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Class Period: July 21, 2016 to September 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Pretium Resources Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Brucejack Project is not a high-grade, high-output mine; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about Pretium's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On January 23, 2018, Pretium disclosed lower gold production than previously disclosed. Then, on September 6, 2018, Viceroy Research reported that the company's "reported grades and reserves are significantly inflated, a much greater amount of waste is being dumped into local lakes, and more explosives are being utilized" and alleged that "management is scrambling to find consistent, high-grade ore to maintain the charade that its debt and equity are viable."

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Class Period: March 2, 2018 to August 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2018

The complaint alleges Microchip Technology Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Microsemi's financial performance was underperforming Microchip's expectations; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, including positive statements about Microsemi, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)

Class Period: August 31, 2017 to May 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

During the class period, Campbell Soup Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the defendants failed to disclose known trends that were negatively impacting the profitability of the Campbell Fresh division; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about Campbell's and the Campbell Fresh division's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

