Origin Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for Third Quarter of $12.3 Million

RUSTON, La., Oct. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) ("Origin" or the "Company"), the holding company for Origin Bank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $12.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. This represents a decrease of $384,000 from the quarter ended June 30, 2018, and an increase of $14.5 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2017. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, was $0.52, down $0.01 from the linked quarter and an increase of $0.69 from the quarter ended September 30, 2017.



"We are pleased to report another quarter of record net interest income. As we continue to focus on relationship development we have seen positive results in our noninterest-bearing deposits and loan growth," said Drake Mills, Chairman, President and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. "Our lift-out strategy in Houston as well as the addition of experienced lenders in our Dallas and Shreveport markets, continues to provide more opportunities to grow market share and increase brand value."

Third Quarter 2018 Highlights

Net interest income increased by $2.3 million, or 6.3%, over the linked quarter and increased by $5.6 million, or 16.6%, over the quarter ended September 30, 2017.





Net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, was 3.70% (3.76% fully tax equivalent), an increase of two basis points from the linked quarter and an increase of 17 basis points over the quarter ended September 30, 2017.





Total loans held for investment increased by $229.0 million, or 6.8% to $3.60 billion from June 30, 2018, and increased by $372.1 million, or 11.5%, from September 30, 2017. The yield earned on total loans held for investment during the quarter ended September 30, 2018, was 5.00%, compared to 4.89% for the linked quarter and 4.48% for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.





Total deposits increased by $55.1 million, or 1.5% from June 30, 2018, and increased by $273.6 million, or 7.9%, from September 30, 2017. Noninterest-bearing deposits were 26.2% of total deposits at September 30, 2018, compared to 25.9% and 25.2% at June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017, respectively.





Completed acquisition of Reeves, Coon & Funderburg ("RCF") insurance agency, solidifying our presence as one of the larger independent insurance agencies in North Louisiana.





Continued development of quality lending and deposit relationships through the recent integration of new lending and relationship banking teams in the Houston, Dallas and Shreveport markets.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2018

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, was $39.5 million, a $2.3 million increase over the linked quarter, due to a $4.1 million increase in interest income, which was driven by increases in both average balances and rates, and which was partially offset by increases in the Company's cost of interest-bearing deposits. Average loan balances, except for residential real estate and consumer loans, increased during the current quarter as a result of the Company's relationship-driven organic growth and recent investment within its growth markets. Commercial and industrial and commercial real estate loans contributed a total of $2.5 million, or 61.6%, of the $4.1 million increase in interest income for the comparable periods, driven by a $126.9 million increase in average loan balances and a 12 basis point increase in the average yield. The increase in yield was driven by recent increases in market interest rates that occurred in June and September of 2018. The average yield on total loans increased by 12 basis points to 5.00% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, compared to 4.88% for the linked quarter, primarily driven by increases in interest income for the linked period in most of the Company's significant loan categories. These increases were partially offset by an increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits.

Net interest income increased $5.6 million over the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The increase was primarily due to an increase in interest income due to an increase in yield on loans driven by increases in market interest rates during the intervening period and growth in average total loans. Commercial and industrial and commercial real estate loans contributed a total of $5.1 million, or 66.2%, of the $7.7 million increase in interest income earned on loans for the comparable periods, driven by a $178.8 million increase in average loan balances and a 55 basis point increase in the average yield. Also contributing to the increase in net interest income was a $1.5 million increase in income earned on investment securities driven by higher volume and to a lesser extent, increases in average yield. The increase in net interest income was partially offset by higher costs of funding, which was also primarily driven by increases in market interest rates. The average yield earned on the total loan portfolio was 5.00% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, compared to 4.47% for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. Average total loans were $3.48 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, compared to $3.21 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Interest-bearing liability rates increased in the current quarter compared to both the linked quarter and quarter ended September 30, 2017, primarily due to higher average savings and interest-bearing transaction account rates and higher average balances of borrowings. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was 1.16% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, representing an increase of 15 basis points compared to the linked quarter and an increase of 39 basis points compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The average outstanding balance of borrowings increased by $129.4 million, or 172.1%, compared to the linked quarter and increased by $128.3 million, or 168.3%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The increase in the current period compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended 2017 was due to a $250.0 million FHLB advance obtained in the third quarter of 2018, which has been re-deployed into higher yielding interest-earning assets such as higher yielding loans, investment securities and interest-bearing cash accounts and replaced higher rate FHLB advances.

The $250.0 million FHLB advance resulted in an increase in net interest income as average yields earned on the re-deployed funds exceeded the rate paid on the advance by approximately 0.65%. Despite generating an increase in net interest income, the net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, was negatively impacted by the FHLB advance. Had the $250.0 million not been leveraged during the quarter, we estimate that net interest margin would have been approximately eight basis points higher.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, was $10.2 million, a decrease of $378,000, or 3.6%, from the linked quarter. The decrease from the linked quarter was primarily due to a decrease in other noninterest income of $1.9 million, which was driven by a positive valuation adjustment of $2.0 million that was recorded to other income for a common stock investment during the quarter ended June 30, 2018. This adjustment was due to a recent accounting standard change, with no corresponding adjustment during the quarter ended September 30, 2018. This decrease was partially offset by a $1.5 million increase in insurance commission and fee income primarily resulting from the acquisition of all of the assets of RCF on July 1, 2018, a Louisiana-based independent insurance agency offering commercial, personal, health and life insurance. The RCF acquisition has expanded the Company's insurance presence in North Louisiana making it one of the larger independent insurance agencies in the area.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, increased by $5.2 million, or 103.1%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The primary drivers of the increase were $5.4 million of losses on non-mortgage loans sold during the quarter ended September 30, 2017, compared to zero losses during the current quarter, as well as an increase of $1.3 million in insurance commission and fee income during the current quarter as noted earlier. These increases were partially offset by a decline of $1.3 million in mortgage banking revenue. The decline in mortgage banking revenue was primarily driven by a 35.9% decrease in the volume of loans sold, which resulted in a $1.4 million decrease in gains on the sale of mortgage loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, was $34.3 million, an increase of $2.3 million, or 7.3%, compared to the linked quarter. The increase was largely driven by increases in salary and benefit expenses of $1.2 million, professional fees of $384,000, occupancy and equipment expenses of $376,000, and noninterest expenses of $335,000. Salary and benefit expenses increased $1.1 million primarily due to hiring a team of experienced lenders in the Houston market during the second quarter of 2018, as well as $965,000 due to the acquisition of RCF. Offsetting in part the increases in salaries and benefit expenses was a $742,000 decrease in medical insurance expense due to lower medical claims during the period. The Company is self-insured and therefore medical costs are variable and largely driven by need. Professional fees increased primarily due to various projects including annual loan and risk compliance and the execution of a $50 million revolving line of credit held by the Company and secured by the outstanding shares of the Bank. Increases of $110,000 and $142,000 for the Houston lift out team and RCF acquisition, respectively, primarily drove the increase in occupancy and equipment expenses during the period ended September 30, 2018. Intangible asset amortization as a result of the RCF acquisition resulted in an increase in noninterest expense of approximately $272,000 over the linked quarter.

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, decreased by $6.1 million, or 15.1%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2017. During the quarter ended September 30, 2017, the Company recorded a $10.0 million charge to non-interest expense in anticipation of entering into a settlement agreement with respect to ongoing litigation. After adjusting for the $10.0 million litigation charge, for which there was no comparable charge during the quarter ended September 30, 2018, noninterest expense increased by $3.9 million, driven by increases in salaries and employee benefit expenses of $2.7 million, as well as increases of $594,000 and $526,000 in advertising and marketing expenses and electronic banking expenses, respectively. The increase in salaries and employee benefit expenses was largely driven by the addition of the Houston lift out team and the RCF acquisition. During 2017, marketing expenditures were temporarily scaled back as part of a Company-wide expense management strategy, but in March 2018, marketing efforts were resumed with the launch of a new brand campaign. During the quarter ended September 30, 2017, the Company received a $410,000 vendor refund upon discovery that certain credits designed to offset electronic banking expenses had not been correctly applied by the vendor over the course of several prior quarters with no corresponding refund during the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Intangible asset amortization as a result of the RCF acquisition resulted in an increase in noninterest expense of approximately $272,000 over the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Financial Condition

Loans

Loans held for investment at September 30, 2018, were $3.60 billion, an increase of $229.0 million, or 6.8%, compared to $3.37 billion at June 30, 2018, and an increase of $372.1 million, or 11.5%, compared to $3.23 billion at September 30, 2017.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, average loans held for investment were $3.46 billion, an increase of $175.3 million, or 5.3%, from $3.28 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. This increase is attributed to continued efforts to pursue quality lending opportunities and includes increases of $95.5 million and $61.3 million in average commercial and industrial loans and real estate loans, respectively. Average mortgage warehouse loans increased $19.2 million, or 9.2%, to $228.0 million from June 30, 2018.

Compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2017, average loans held for investment increased by $295.7 million or 9.3%. This increase included average growth of $228.5 million and $90.1 million within real estate and commercial and industrial loans, respectively. The overall growth was partially offset by average balance decreases of $21.5 million and $1.4 million in mortgage warehouse and consumer loans, respectively.

Deposits

Total deposits at September 30, 2018, were $3.73 billion, an increase of $55.1 million, or 1.5%, compared to $3.67 billion at June 30, 2018, and an increase of $273.6 million, or 7.9%, compared to $3.45 billion, at September 30, 2017.



Average deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, increased by $29.3 million, or 0.8%, over the linked quarter, primarily driven by a $44.1 million increase in average noninterest-bearing commercial deposits and partially offset by a $12.5 million decline in interest-bearing deposits. Overall, average noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $41.8 million, or 4.4%, and interest-bearing deposits decreased by $12.5 million, or 0.5%.

Average deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, increased by $234.2 million, or 6.8%, over the quarter ended September 30, 2017. Increases in average interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $130.1 million and $104.1 million, respectively. Average noninterest-bearing deposits represented 26.7% of total average deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, compared to 25.8% of total average deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, and 25.5% of total average deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Borrowings

Average borrowings for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, increased by $129.4 million, or 172.1%, over the quarter ended June 30, 2018, and $128.3 million, or 168.3%, over the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The increase in the current period compared to the linked quarter and same quarter in 2017 was due to a $250.0 million FHLB advance obtained in the third quarter of 2018 which has been re-deployed into higher yielding interest-earning assets such as higher yielding loans, investment securities and interest-bearing cash accounts, and replaced higher rate FHLB advances.

Stockholders' Equity

Stockholders' equity was $531.9 million compared to $519.4 million and $452.9 million at June 30, 2018, and September 30, 2017, respectively. Net income of $12.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, which was partially offset by an other comprehensive loss due to the change in the unrealized loss on securities available for sale of $2.1 million, was the primary driver of the increase in stockholders' equity compared to June 30, 2018. Additionally, on July 1, 2018, the Company acquired RCF, a Louisiana-based independent insurance agency, issuing 66,824 shares of its common stock at a price of $40.50 per share, based upon the closing stock price on June 28, 2018, increasing common stock outstanding and additional paid in capital by $334,000 and $2.4 million, respectively, in partial consideration of the acquisition.

On May 9, 2018, the Company completed its initial public offering and issued 3,045,426 shares with proceeds, before expenses, totaling $96.3 million, a portion of which was used to redeem all of the outstanding shares of its Senior Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series SBLF, thereby eliminating its obligation to pay the nine percent dividend on the SBLF stock. During the quarter ended June 30, 2018, all of the 901,644 shares of the Company's outstanding Series D preferred stock were converted into shares of its common stock, on a one-for-one basis. As a result, no shares of Series D preferred stock were outstanding at September 30, 2018.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded provision expense of $504,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, compared to provision expense of $311,000 and $3.3 million for the linked quarter and the quarter ended September 30, 2017, respectively. The increase in provision expense from the linked quarter is due to loan growth and was partially offset by an improvement in credit metrics. The decrease in provision expense in the current quarter compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2017, was primarily due to improved overall credit quality within the Company's loan portfolio.

At September 30, 2018, nonperforming loans were $27.9 million, representing a decrease of $797,000, or 2.8%, from the linked quarter. Nonperforming loans decreased by $2.4 million, or 8.0%, from $30.4 million at September 30, 2017, primarily as a result of the strategic reduction of our energy lending portfolio during 2017.

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans held for investment was 0.99% at September 30, 2018, compared to 1.01% and 1.22% at June 30, 2018, and September 30, 2017, respectively. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans held for investment was 134.54% at September 30, 2018, compared to 127.46% and 159.93% at June 30, 2018, and September 30, 2017, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Origin reports its results in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing its business may provide meaningful information to investors about underlying trends in its business and management uses these non-GAAP measures to measure the Company's performance and believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. Specifically, the Company reviews and reports book value per common share, as converted and tangible book value per common share, as converted. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, Origin's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures, see page 13 of this press release.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data

At and for the three months ended September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 September 30,

2017 Income statement and share amounts (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Net interest income $ 39,497 $ 37,170 $ 34,724 $ 34,218 $ 33,868 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 504 311 (1,524 ) 242 3,327 Noninterest income 10,237 10,615 9,800 8,715 5,041 Noninterest expense 34,344 32,012 29,857 31,771 40,443 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 14,886 15,462 16,191 10,920 (4,861 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,568 2,760 2,784 5,148 (2,688 ) Net income (loss) $ 12,318 $ 12,702 $ 13,407 $ 5,772 $ (2,173 ) Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.54 $ 0.60 $ 0.23 $ (0.17 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share 0.52 0.53 0.60 0.23 (0.17 ) Dividends declared per common share 0.0325 0.0325 0.0325 0.0325 0.0325 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 23,493,065 22,107,489 19,459,278 19,437,663 19,418,280 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 23,716,779 22,382,003 19,675,473 19,653,797 19,418,280 Balance sheet data Total loans held for investment $ 3,601,081 $ 3,372,096 $ 3,245,992 $ 3,241,031 $ 3,228,999 Total assets 4,667,564 4,371,792 4,214,899 4,153,995 4,088,677 Total deposits 3,727,158 3,672,097 3,580,738 3,512,014 3,453,535 Total stockholders' equity 531,919 519,356 462,824 455,342 452,904 Performance metrics and capital ratios Yield on loans held for investment 5.00 % 4.89 % 4.73 % 4.53 % 4.48 % Yield on interest earnings assets 4.58 4.43 4.31 4.16 4.13 Rate on interest bearing deposits 1.16 1.01 0.90 0.83 0.77 Rate on total deposits 0.85 0.75 0.68 0.62 0.57 Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.76 3.74 3.68 3.62 3.63 Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) 9.15 9.94 11.82 5.00 (1.86 ) Return on average assets (annualized) 1.08 1.17 1.30 0.55 (0.21 ) Efficiency ratio (1) 69.06 66.99 67.06 74.00 103.94 Book value per common share (2) $ 22.52 $ 22.10 $ 20.30 $ 19.94 $ 19.83 Tangible book value per common share (2) 21.11 21.07 19.11 18.74 18.64 Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets (3) 11.79 % 12.35 % 9.64 % 9.35 % 9.16 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 12.01 12.58 11.59 11.25 11.04 Total capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 12.88 13.48 12.53 12.26 12.11 Tier 1 leverage ratio (3) 11.34 11.63 10.65 10.53 10.65

____________________________

(1) Calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by net interest income plus non-interest income.

(2) Reflects book value per common share, as converted, and tangible book value per common share, as converted, for March 31, 2018, and 2017 quarterly periods. As used in this release, book value per common share, as converted and tangible book value per common share, as converted are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see page 13 of this press release.

(3) September 30, 2018, ratios are estimated and calculated at the Company level, which is subject to the capital adequacy requirements of the Federal Reserve.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data

Nine months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Income statement and share amounts (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Net interest income $ 111,391 $ 96,086 (Benefit) provision for credit losses (709 ) 8,094 Noninterest income 30,652 20,472 Noninterest expense 96,213 98,903 Income before income tax expense 46,539 9,561 Income tax expense 8,112 664 Net income $ 38,427 $ 8,897 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.66 $ 0.28 Diluted earnings per common share(1) 1.64 0.27 Dividends declared per common share 0.0975 0.0975 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 21,476,801 19,411,745 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 21,700,515 19,633,743 Performance metrics and capital ratios Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) 10.22 % 2.58 % Return on average assets (annualized) 1.18 0.29 Efficiency ratio (2) 67.74 84.85

____________________________

(1) Due to rounding and the methodology used by the two-class method, the sum of quarterly periods may not agree to the year-to-date total presented.

(2) Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by net interest income plus non-interest income.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 September 30,

2017 Assets (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash and due from banks $ 60,716 $ 71,709 $ 52,989 $ 78,489 $ 69,327 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 59,721 97,865 194,268 108,698 69,420 Federal funds sold 20,000 — — — — Total cash and cash equivalents 140,437 169,574 247,257 187,187 138,747 Securities: Available for sale 585,788 507,513 414,157 404,532 385,008 Held to maturity 19,602 19,731 19,860 20,188 20,314 Securities carried at fair value through income 11,273 11,413 11,723 12,033 12,272 Total securities 616,663 538,657 445,740 436,753 417,594 Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 39,283 25,005 22,995 22,967 22,940 Loans held for sale 50,658 62,072 48,988 65,343 76,621 Loans 3,601,081 3,372,096 3,245,992 3,241,031 3,228,999 Less: allowance for loan losses 35,727 34,151 34,132 37,083 39,445 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 3,565,354 3,337,945 3,211,860 3,203,948 3,189,554 Premises and equipment, net 74,936 77,064 76,648 77,408 79,158 Mortgage servicing rights 26,163 25,738 25,999 24,182 26,271 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 32,487 28,326 28,185 27,993 27,833 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 33,228 24,113 24,219 24,336 24,457 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 88,355 83,298 83,008 83,878 85,502 Total assets $ 4,667,564 $ 4,371,792 $ 4,214,899 $ 4,153,995 $ 4,088,677 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 976,260 $ 950,080 $ 885,883 $ 832,853 $ 869,198 Interest-bearing deposits 1,985,757 1,995,798 2,071,626 2,060,068 1,976,746 Time deposits 765,141 726,219 623,229 619,093 607,591 Total deposits 3,727,158 3,672,097 3,580,738 3,512,014 3,453,535 FHLB advances and other borrowings 358,532 139,092 132,224 144,357 126,108 Junior subordinated debentures 9,637 9,631 9,625 9,619 9,613 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 40,318 31,616 29,488 32,663 46,517 Total liabilities 4,135,645 3,852,436 3,752,075 3,698,653 3,635,773 Commitments and contingencies — — 34,991 34,991 28,396 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - series SBLF — — 48,260 48,260 48,260 Preferred stock - series D — — 16,998 16,998 16,998 Common stock 118,106 117,520 97,626 97,594 97,495 Additional paid-in capital 240,832 238,260 146,201 146,061 145,625 Retained earnings 179,178 167,628 156,498 145,122 141,100 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (6,197 ) (4,052 ) (2,759 ) 1,307 3,426 531,919 519,356 462,824 455,342 452,904 Less: ESOP-owned shares — — 34,991 34,991 28,396 Total stockholders' equity 531,919 519,356 427,833 420,351 424,508 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,667,564 $ 4,371,792 $ 4,214,899 $ 4,153,995 $ 4,088,677

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income

Three months ended September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 September 30,

2017 Interest and dividend income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Interest and fees on loans $ 43,872 $ 40,219 $ 37,474 $ 36,923 $ 36,185 Investment securities-taxable 2,754 2,057 1,740 1,619 1,536 Investment securities-nontaxable 1,129 1,156 1,184 1,187 1,187 Interest and dividend income on assets held in other financial institutions 1,080 1,320 1,046 679 706 Federal funds sold 7 — — — — Total interest and dividend income 48,842 44,752 41,444 40,408 39,614 Interest expense Interest-bearing deposits 7,891 6,820 5,980 5,447 4,995 FHLB advances and other borrowings 1,314 624 604 605 612 Subordinated debentures 140 138 136 138 139 Total interest expense 9,345 7,582 6,720 6,190 5,746 Net interest income 39,497 37,170 34,724 34,218 33,868 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 504 311 (1,524 ) 242 3,327 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses 38,993 36,859 36,248 33,976 30,541 Noninterest income Service charges and fees 3,234 3,157 3,014 3,032 2,919 Mortgage banking revenue 2,621 2,317 2,394 3,106 3,895 Insurance commission and fee income 3,306 1,826 2,107 1,419 2,043 Loss on non-mortgage loans held for sale, net — — — — (5,409 ) (Loss) gain on sales and disposals of other assets, net (207 ) 121 (61 ) (336 ) (44 ) Other fee income 364 403 452 416 574 Other income 919 2,791 1,894 1,078 1,063 Total noninterest income 10,237 10,615 9,800 8,715 5,041 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 21,054 19,859 18,241 18,215 18,342 Occupancy and equipment, net 4,169 3,793 3,653 3,999 4,046 Data processing 1,523 1,347 1,473 1,425 1,259 Electronic banking 761 680 743 558 235 Communications 490 510 515 493 469 Advertising and marketing 1,245 1,022 657 1,065 651 Professional services 982 598 665 1,167 1,364 Regulatory assessments 411 660 720 739 748 Loan related expenses 718 798 713 1,459 993 Office and operations 1,499 1,588 1,278 1,351 1,330 Litigation settlement — — — — 10,000 Other expenses 1,492 1,157 1,199 1,300 1,006 Total noninterest expense 34,344 32,012 29,857 31,771 40,443 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 14,886 15,462 16,191 10,920 (4,861 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,568 2,760 2,784 5,148 (2,688 ) Net income (loss) $ 12,318 $ 12,702 $ 13,407 $ 5,772 $ (2,173 ) Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.54 $ 0.60 $ 0.23 $ (0.17 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share 0.52 0.53 0.60 0.23 (0.17 )

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Loan Data

At and for the three months ended Loans held for investment September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 September 30,

2017 Loans secured by real estate: (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Commercial real estate $ 1,162,274 $ 1,091,581 $ 1,096,948 $ 1,083,275 $ 1,050,543 Construction/land/land development 406,249 380,869 340,684 322,404 338,081 Residential real estate 585,931 563,016 583,461 570,583 534,268 Total real estate 2,154,454 2,035,466 2,021,093 1,976,262 1,922,892 Commercial and industrial 1,193,035 1,046,488 1,012,760 989,220 1,005,185 Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 233,325 270,494 191,154 255,044 279,804 Consumer 20,267 19,648 20,985 20,505 21,118 Total loans held for investment 3,601,081 3,372,096 3,245,992 3,241,031 3,228,999 Less: Allowance for loan losses 35,727 34,151 34,132 37,083 39,445 Loans held for investment, net $ 3,565,354 $ 3,337,945 $ 3,211,860 $ 3,203,948 $ 3,189,554 Nonperforming assets Nonperforming loans held for investment Commercial real estate $ 8,851 $ 8,712 $ 8,851 $ 1,745 $ 1,809 Construction/land/land development 960 1,197 1,272 1,097 872 Residential real estate 7,220 7,713 7,226 7,166 7,550 Commercial and industrial 9,285 8,831 9,312 13,512 14,250 Consumer 238 340 349 282 183 Total nonperforming loans held for investment 26,554 26,793 27,010 23,802 24,664 Nonperforming loans held for sale 1,391 1,949 246 — 5,695 Total nonperforming loans 27,945 28,742 27,256 23,802 30,359 Repossessed assets 3,306 654 722 574 902 Total nonperforming assets $ 31,251 $ 29,396 $ 27,978 $ 24,376 $ 31,261 Classified assets $ 80,092 $ 87,289 $ 91,760 $ 91,869 $ 122,329 Allowance for loan losses Balance at beginning of period $ 34,151 $ 34,132 $ 37,083 $ 39,445 $ 41,634 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 1,113 140 (1,558 ) 504 3,776 Loans charged off 1,009 794 1,738 4,180 6,296 Loan recoveries 1,472 673 345 1,314 331 Net charge offs (463 ) 121 1,393 2,866 5,965 Balance at end of period $ 35,727 $ 34,151 $ 34,132 $ 37,083 $ 39,445 Credit quality ratios Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.67 % 0.67 % 0.66 % 0.59 % 0.76 % Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.77 0.84 0.83 0.72 0.92 Nonperforming loans held for investment to loans held for investment 0.74 0.79 0.83 0.73 0.76 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans held for investment 134.54 127.46 126.37 155.80 159.93 Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment 0.99 1.01 1.05 1.14 1.22 Net (recoveries) charge offs to total average loans held for investment (annualized) (0.05 ) 0.01 0.18 0.36 0.75

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields/Rates

Three months ended September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Average

Balance Yield/Rate Average

Balance Yield/Rate Average

Balance Yield/Rate Assets (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Commercial real estate $ 1,122,377 4.96 % $ 1,090,888 4.82 % $ 1,033,602 4.57 % Construction/land/land development 392,936 5.34 351,342 5.33 316,660 4.78 Residential real estate 575,126 4.75 586,956 4.57 511,644 4.48 Commercial and industrial 1,120,431 4.96 1,024,981 4.85 1,030,369 4.25 Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 228,031 5.37 208,809 5.33 249,511 4.54 Consumer 20,129 6.91 20,774 6.83 21,515 6.42 Loans held for investment 3,459,030 5.00 3,283,750 4.89 3,163,301 4.48 Loans held for sale 22,157 5.20 20,491 3.88 50,318 3.89 Loans Receivable 3,481,187 5.00 3,304,241 4.88 3,213,619 4.47 Investment securities-taxable 440,676 2.50 363,960 2.26 288,100 2.13 Investment securities-nontaxable 125,489 3.60 128,504 3.60 134,566 3.53 Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 32,058 2.31 23,040 4.80 19,473 3.91 Interest-bearing balances due from banks 148,853 2.38 235,299 1.78 147,726 1.38 Federal funds sold 1,304 2.03 — — — — Total interest-earning assets 4,229,567 4.58 % 4,055,044 4.43 % 3,803,484 4.13 % Noninterest-earning assets(1) 310,804 311,279 294,358 Total assets $ 4,540,371 $ 4,366,323 $ 4,097,842 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 1,963,821 1.01 % $ 2,017,453 0.88 % $ 1,953,333 0.68 % Time deposits 740,893 1.54 699,765 1.36 621,271 1.06 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,704,714 1.16 2,717,218 1.01 2,574,604 0.77 Borrowings 204,607 2.40 75,189 3.04 76,265 3.05 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 34,284 0.92 30,233 0.71 29,182 0.35 Subordinated debentures 9,633 5.67 9,628 5.67 9,610 5.72 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,953,238 1.26 2,832,268 1.07 2,689,661 0.85 Noninterest-bearing deposits 984,330 942,533 880,199 Other liabilities(1) 68,553 79,141 63,730 Total liabilities 4,006,121 3,853,942 3,633,590 Stockholders' Equity 534,250 512,381 464,252 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,540,371 $ 4,366,323 $ 4,097,842 Net interest spread 3.32 % 3.36 % 3.28 % Net interest margin 3.70 % 3.68 % 3.53 % Net interest income margin - (tax- equivalent)(2) 3.76 % 3.74 % 3.63 %

____________________________

(1) Includes Government National Mortgage Association ("GNMA") repurchase average balances of $29.9 million, $29.3 million and $25.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, and September 30, 2017, respectively. The GNMA repurchase asset and liability are recorded as equal offsetting amounts in the consolidated balance sheets, with the asset included in Loans Held for Sale and the liability included in FHLB Advances and other borrowings.

(2) In order to present pretax income and resulting yields on tax-exempt investments comparable to those on taxable investments, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed. This adjustment also includes income tax credits received on Qualified School Construction Bonds. Income from tax-exempt investments and tax credits were computed using a Federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2018, and June 30, 2018, and 35% for the three months ended September 30, 2017. The tax-equivalent net interest margin would have been 3.59% for the three months ended September 30, 2017, if the Company had been subject to the 21% Federal income tax rate enacted for 2018, in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields/Rates

____________________________

The following are the non-GAAP measures used in this release:

Book value per common share, as converted is defined as total stockholders' equity, less SBLF preferred stock, divided by common shares outstanding (assuming the conversion of all shares of Series D preferred stock issued and outstanding into common shares on a one-for-one basis).





Tangible book value per common share, as converted is determined by dividing total stockholders' equity less SBLF preferred stock, goodwill and other intangible assets, net by common shares outstanding (assuming the conversion of all shares of Series D preferred stock issued and outstanding into common shares on a one-for-one basis).

The following table reconciles, at the dates set forth below, the difference between these non-GAAP financial measures and their most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 September 30,

2017 Calculation of book value per common share, as converted(1) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Total stockholders' equity(2) $ 531,919 $ 519,356 $ 462,824 $ 455,342 $ 452,904 Less: Preferred stock, series SBLF — — 48,260 48,260 48,260 Stockholders' equity less SBLF preferred stock $ 531,919 $ 519,356 $ 414,564 $ 407,082 $ 404,644 Common shares outstanding at end of period 23,621,235 23,504,063 19,525,241 19,518,752 19,499,072 Add: Series D preferred shares — — 901,644 901,644 901,644 Common shares, as converted 23,621,235 23,504,063 20,426,885 20,420,396 20,400,716 Book value per common share, as converted $ 22.52 $ 22.10 $ 20.30 $ 19.94 $ 19.83 Calculation of tangible book value per common share, as converted(1) Total stockholders' equity(2) $ 531,919 $ 519,356 $ 462,824 $ 455,342 $ 452,904 Less: Preferred stock, series SBLF — — 48,260 48,260 48,260 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 33,228 24,113 24,219 24,336 24,457 Total tangible common stockholders' equity, as converted $ 498,691 $ 495,243 $ 390,345 $ 382,746 $ 380,187 Common shares, as converted 23,621,235 23,504,063 20,426,885 20,420,396 20,400,716 Tangible book value per common share, as converted $ 21.11 $ 21.07 $ 19.11 $ 18.74 $ 18.64

____________________________

(1) On June 8, 2018, the Company redeemed all 48,260 shares of its Preferred Stock, series SBLF and also effected the conversion of 901,644 shares of its Series D preferred stock, representing all of the outstanding shares of Series D preferred stock, into shares of its common stock on a one-for-one basis.

(2) Includes ESOP-owned shares for all periods prior to June 30, 2018.