SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Honeywell International Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Honeywell International Inc. ("Honeywell" or "the Company") (NYSE:HON) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On August 23, 2018, Honeywell disclosed that it had "revised its methodology for reasonably estimating its liability for unasserted Bendix asbestos-related claims…" As a result of the change in methodology, Honeywell's Bendix asbestos-related liability as of June 30, 2018 was now $1,083 million higher than the Company's prior estimate. Then on October 19, 2018, Honeywell filed its 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, disclosing that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Enforcement had opened an investigation related to the claims. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/honeywell-international-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com