AirBoss to Release 3rd Quarter Earnings on November 7, 2018

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Oct. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX:BOS) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2018 results after market close on Wednesday, November 7, 2018. The release will be followed by a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 9:00 am ET.



THIRD QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Thursday, November 8, 2018

TIME: 9:00 am ET

DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-800-319-4610 or 416-915-3239

VERBAL CONFERENCE ID: 55506

WEBCAST LINK: http://www.gowebcasting.com/9768

Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation.

Contact: Lisa Swartzman, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.