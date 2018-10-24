Havertys Announces Timing of Third Quarter Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT) reported sales for the third quarter 2018 on October 5, 2018. The company will release third quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, after the market closes. Havertys will host a conference call with investors and analysts on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results of its operations.

The company invites interested parties to listen to the live audiocast of the conference call at its website, havertys.com/investors . A replay will be available at the website or via telephone at approximately 1:00 p.m. (ET) through Wednesday, November 7, 2018. The number to access the telephone playback is 1‑888‑203‑1112 (replay passcode: 8583097).

The aforementioned conference call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements may be made a number of times throughout the call and may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "expect," "believe," "may," "will," "intend" or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events may differ materially from those indicated due to various important factors. Such factors may include, among other things, the state of the economy; state of the residential construction and housing markets; the consumer spending environment for big ticket items; effects of competition; management of relationships with our suppliers and vendors and disruptions in their operations; the imposition of tariffs and other trade barriers and the effect of retaliatory trade measures; new regulations or taxation plans, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC. You are urged to consider such factors. The company assumes no obligation for updating any such forward-looking statements.

Havertys, established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 121 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com .

