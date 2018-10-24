Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, Oct. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) today announced that its Board of Directors on October 24, 2018 declared the quarterly dividend of 7.5¢ per share payable on December 3, 2018 to common share record holders as of November 13, 2018.



Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 182 funeral homes in 29 states and 29 cemeteries in 11 states.

SOURCE Carriage Services, Inc.

For any investor relations questions, please contact Viki Blinderman at 713-332-8568 or Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.