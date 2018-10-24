Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesla has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2018 by posting the current Update Letter on its Investor Relations website. Please visit http://ir.tesla.com to view the letter.
As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (6:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.
|What:
When:
Time:
Shareholder Letter:
Webcast:
|Tesla Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Q&A Webcast
Wednesday, October 24, 2018
3:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time
http://ir.tesla.com
http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)
The webcast will be archived on the company's website following the call.
Investor Relations Contact: ir@tesla.com Press Contact: press@tesla.com