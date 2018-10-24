Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesla has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2018 by posting the current Update Letter on its Investor Relations website. Please visit http://ir.tesla.com to view the letter.



As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (6:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

What:

When:

Time:

Shareholder Letter:

Webcast: Tesla Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Q&A Webcast

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

3:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time

http://ir.tesla.com

http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on the company's website following the call.





Investor Relations Contact: ir@tesla.com Press Contact: press@tesla.com