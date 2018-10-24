Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
October 24, 2018 4:29pm   Comments
Share:

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesla has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2018 by posting the current Update Letter on its Investor Relations website. Please visit http://ir.tesla.com to view the letter.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (6:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

What:    
When:   
Time:   
Shareholder Letter:
Webcast:    		   Tesla Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Q&A Webcast
Wednesday, October 24, 2018
3:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time
http://ir.tesla.com
http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay) 		                                                                      

The webcast will be archived on the company's website following the call.

 

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@tesla.com

Press Contact:
press@tesla.com

Tesla Wordmark Red.png

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga