Simlatus Announces Merger with Satel Group

The President of Satel Group Inc., Richard Hylen, and Bob Stillwaugh, the Chairman and CEO of Simlatus, agreed that it would be in the best interests of the shareholders to merge both companies.

Satel Group is multi-million dollar revenue based company in telecommunications and has been in business since 2008. Based in San Francisco, Satel provides High Speed Internet, VoiSelect Digital Telephone, and DIRECTV™ for Multi-dwelling buildings including: Businesses, Apartments and Condominiums, and Residential Communities.

Simlatus will build specialized telecommunication and broadcast systems for Satel's growing business model to expand its services. Richard Hylen will be appointed as the new CEO and Chairman of the public company as a part of the corporate actions to take place this month.

Bob Stillwaugh, Chairman, stated, "We have gone through a long process with FINRA and effecting our share structure as of October 19, 2018. We have been planning this merger with Satel for the past six months, and Satel is excited to take over Simlatus and utilize our manufacturing processes in audio/video technology in order to grow their business. This will be better for our shareholders and bottom line."

