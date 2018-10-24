As CEO Marcus Lemonis Faces Class Action Lawsuit, RV Advisor Offers a Lifeline to Camping World and Good Sam Customers

DAVIE, Fla., Oct. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading nationwide platform for RV enthusiasts RV Advisor announced today that it will offer national warranties to customers who have purchased an RV or a camper from Camping World within the last five years. The company is also offering free RV Advisor membership to any Good Sam members with proof of cancelation.



RV Advisor made the announcement in response to the latest class action lawsuit ( Ronge v. Camping World Holdings, Inc., et al., No. 18-cv-7030 ) filed against Camping World. The lawsuit names Good Sam and Camping World CEO Markus Lemonis, as well as a number of Camping World officials in alleged misrepresentation of financials while the company sold off more than $530 million in shares.

Filed on behalf of purchasers of Camping World Holdings Inc. stock in the Northern District of Illinois, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered hundreds of millions of dollars in losses when the stock fell sharply due to the misleading and false statements and actions by Lemonis and Camping World.

"Marcus Lemonis has a long history of highly questionable business practices, and this latest class action is one of many similar lawsuits that have been filed against him and his companies in recent years," said RV Advisor Founder and CEO Gigi Stetler. "As someone who has been on the receiving end of his abusive business practices, I want to make sure that all Camping World and Good Sam customers have an opportunity to protect their assets with the help of RV Advisor."

Camping World and Good Sam customers who want to take advantage of this special offer, should contact RV Advisor at 833-229-0911, or via email at info@thervadvisor.com .

About RV Advisor