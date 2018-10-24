DEINOVE TO COLLABORATE WITH CALIBR TO EXPLORE BROADLY THE ANTI-INFECTIOUS POTENTIALS OF ITS BACTERIAL COLLECTION

CALIBR is a division of the Scripps Research, a California non-profit corporation, dedicated to finding new treatments addressing unmet medical needs;

DEINOVE will provide CALIBR with bacterial extracts from its own research, extracts that will be evaluated on pathologies not targeted by DEINOVE.

Montpellier, October 24, 2018 (6:30 pm CEST) - DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a biotech company that discovers, develops, and produces high-value compounds from rare bacteria, notably from the Deinococcus genus, announces a collaboration with Calibr, a non-profit drug discovery platform that is a division of Scripps Research, for the exploration of the anti-infectious potential of its bacterial collection.

As part of this collaboration, DEINOVE will provide Calibr with bacterial extracts from the collection of rare microorganisms. In addition to the research carried out by DEINOVE to identify new antibiotic structures as part of its AGIR program, Calibr will explore the potential of these bacteria for the treatment of neglected parasitic and infectious diseases, such as tuberculosis or malaria, not targeted by DEINOVE.

Calibr is a division of Scripps Research, a biomedical research organization ranked the world's no. 1 in the Nature Index Innovation, which measures the impact of academic research in innovation.

Case McNamara, PhD Principal Investigator, Calibr Infectious Disease, states, "We are committed to discovering new treatments for diseases neglected by pharmaceutical research, which represent a real public health challenge for developing countries. The DEINOVE bacterial collection includes several rare microorganisms and we look forward to assessing their potential in this area."

Sébastien ENAULT, DEINOVE's Business Development Director, adds: "This partnership with Calibr highlights the richness of our collection. We are pleased that they can evaluate the potential in pathologies that are not our core business."

ABOUT CALIBR AND SCRIPPS RESEARCH

Calibr is a first-of-its kind non-profit translational research Institute dedicated to creating the next generation of medicines. Part of Scripps Research and situated in the heart of San Diego's Torrey Pines Mesa biomedical research hub, Calibr is uniquely positioned to create and proliferate innovative partnerships. Calibr has created a broad therapeutic pipeline extending from early stage discovery through clinic-ready programs, including candidate medicines ranging from small molecules and peptides to biotherapeutics and cell-based therapies.

Scripps Research is ranked the most influential scientific institution in the world for its impact on innovation. A nonprofit research organization, Scripps expands basic knowledge in the biosciences and uses these fundamental advancements to develop profound innovations that improve well-being. Scientists at Scripps Research lead breakthrough studies that address the world's most pressing health concerns, accelerating the creation and delivery of medical breakthroughs to better human health across the globe. Scripps research's educational and training programs mold talented and committed students and postdocs into the next generation of leading scientists.

For more information about Calibr and Scripps Research visit www.calibr.org and www.scripps.edu Follow @ScrippsResearch on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI) is a biotech company that discovers, develops and produces high added-value compounds from rare microorganisms for use in the fields of health, nutrition and cosmetic markets. To do so, DEINOVE draws on two key assets:

a unique library of 6,000 rare or unexploited bacterial strains;

a metabolic and fermentation engineering platform capable of leveraging these natural "micro-factories" to turn them into new industrial standards.

Based in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs approximately 60 employees and has nearly 160 international patents. The Company has been listed on Euronext Growth since April 2010.

