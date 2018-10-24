SEATTLE, Oct. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle, one of the nation's leading multifamily management firms, announces today the promotion of Tina Boone to vice president. In this capacity, she will be responsible for the operational integrity of a multifamily portfolio in the Seattle area and a team of seven regional property managers.



Tina Boone promoted to Pinnacle Vice President in Seattle





Boone joined Pinnacle in early 2018 as a regional manager with over 21 years of fee and owner operated experience and a diverse background in property management that encompassed new, renovated and stabilized properties. She has also been actively involved with new business development.

"Tina proved her worth in a relatively short period of time at Pinnacle. Her worth ethic, integrity and team building skills contributed to her selection as one of our top leaders in the Seattle area," said Eric Schwabe, executive vice president of Pinnacle's western division and Boone's direct report. "She has a keen ability to turn any asset into a top performing property and we look forward to watching her flourish."

Boone began her property management career in Texas as a leasing agent and worked in various administrative positions before moving to Washington, where she advanced in firms like Archstone, Indigo and Thrive. After becoming a regional manager, she learned to cultivate teams and deliver lucrative financial returns that transitioned assets into award winning communities.

Boone is an active member of the Washington State Multi-Family Housing Association and holds a designation as a Certified Apartment Portfolio Supervisor (CAPS).

About Pinnacle Property Management Services, LLC

Pinnacle Property Management Services, LLC, ("Pinnacle") is a privately held national real estate provider specializing in third party management of multifamily residential communities. As one of the nation's preferred third-party managers, Pinnacle's portfolio includes over 165,000 residential units and 2.75 million square feet of commercial assets. With the Corporate headquarters located in Dallas, Texas, Pinnacle has more than 4,100 employees located in 30 states. For more information, visit www.pinnacleliving.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Suzi Smith

(214) 891-7831

ssmith@pinnacleliving.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52efb7f6-0336-4dd1-ad5f-eb62d2d1c036