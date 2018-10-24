Northeast Bancorp Announces Dates for Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Earnings Results and Conference Call

LEWISTON, Maine, Oct. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bancorp ("Northeast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NBN), a Maine-based full-service financial services company and parent of Northeast Bank, announced today it will release its fiscal 2019 first quarter earnings results on Monday, October 29, 2018. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call with a simultaneous webcast at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, October 30, 2018. The conference call will be hosted by Rick Wayne, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and JP Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Investors can access the call by dialing 877.878.2762 and providing the following conference ID#: 9408907. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Company's website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there is a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) is the holding company for Northeast Bank, a full-service bank headquartered in Lewiston, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via ten branches. Our Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis and our SBA Division supports the needs of growing businesses nationally. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.

