Allstar Performance Selects Cellacore Product Desk to Power Product Data Management

Leading Performance Automotive Company to Improve Product Data Management with the Adoption of Product Desk PIM Software Solution



TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellacore, Inc., the automotive industry's leading provider of Product Information Management (PIM) software, today announced that Allstar Performance has selected Product Desk to manage automotive product data.

For over 25 years, professional car builders, racers, and speed shops have looked to Allstar Performance for automotive performance components, tools, and hardware. Allstar Performance, a Lane Automotive company, currently offers thousands of different products for virtually every aspect of the motorsports industry including circle track, drag racing, open wheel, and off-road. With the selection of Product Desk, Allstar will improve their data management and streamline processing of real-time product data into their existing enterprise applications.

"We selected Product Desk from Cellacore because of their long-term commitment to the Automotive Aftermarket," stated Mike Kibby, Content Data Manager at Lane Automotive. "Product Desk will easily complement our existing systems because of its modern technology architecture and API's."

"Cellacore has continually demonstrated their industry expertise and this shows through their technology," said Scott Wahlstrom, Director of Marketing at Lane Automotive. "Tony and his team are committed to excellence and we are excited about working together."

"Lane Automotive has been a leader in the performance Automotive Aftermarket from all aspects since their inception. They understand how technology can shape their future and give them a competitive advantage," said Tony Minock, CEO & Co-Founder of Cellacore. "Product Desk will allow Allstar Performance to streamline their workflow and business processes related to automotive product data management."

Product Desk is a web-based enterprise business application that is built specifically for the automotive industry. For more information about Product Desk and Cellacore's services visit www.cellacore.com .

About Cellacore

Cellacore is a leading business applications development and consulting services organization to automotive companies. Based on a foundation of advanced technology and industry specific business knowledge, Cellacore has developed product information management and e-commerce solutions for the automotive manufacturing, distribution, and retail markets. Cellacore is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information visit www.cellacore.com .

Media Contact

Tony Minock

CEO and Co-Founder

tm@cellacore.com

(305) 330-1402 – Phone