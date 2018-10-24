ESD Alliance Announces ES Design West Debut in Conjunction with SEMICON West 2019 in San Francisco

Arm, Cadence, CAST, IC Manage, Mentor, Synopsys Sign On as First Exhibitors of Inaugural SEMICON Area Dedicated to Showcasing the Design and Design Automation Ecosystem

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electronic System Design Alliance, a SEMI Strategic Association Partner, today announced the inaugural ES Design West to be co-located with SEMICON West 2019.

ARM; Cadence; CAST; IC Manage; Mentor, a Siemens Business; and Synopsys signed on as initial exhibitors.

By co-locating ES Design West with SEMICON West at San Francisco's Moscone Center, July 9-11, 2019, SEMI brings together the complete electronics supply chain, from design through manufacturing to finished product. Dedicated to the Design and Design Automation Ecosystem™, ES Design West is the only event in North America that connects the electronic systems design community to the electronics supply chain. ES Design West will accelerate conversations, information exchange and collaboration to address common issues, challenges and opportunities that move new electronic products from concept to consumer.

The decision to debut ES Design West in conjunction with SEMICON West 2019 marks an important beginning as the ESD Alliance joins SEMI as a SEMI Strategic Association Partner. ES Design West will showcase design from intellectual property (IP), electronic design automation (EDA), embedded software, design services and design infrastructure including design in the cloud. It also will include a dedicated conference track and a theater on the show floor for presentations and panel discussions.

"Electronics begins with design and the Design Ecosystem," says Bob Smith, executive director of the ESD Alliance. "We have a remarkable opportunity to build and offer new program tracks to promote our industry's commercial technological achievements and role in the broader manufacturing chain. With ES Design West and many other new initiatives, SEMI is securing SEMICON West's position as the premier venue where the entire electronic product design and manufacturing supply chain comes together."

Exhibit at ES Design West

An Exhibitor Prospectus for ES Design West, located in Moscone South, is available with compelling exhibiting options and sponsorship opportunities to meet the needs of all companies throughout the Design and Design Automation ecosystem. To learn more about ES Design West and secure exhibit space, contact Sandy Chapin at schapin@semi.org .

About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance , a SEMI Strategic Association Partner representing members in the semiconductor design ecosystem, is a community that addresses technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design ecosystem as a vital component of the global electronics industry.

