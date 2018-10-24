Emergency actions to be held across Ontario, in protest of Doug Ford's attack on decent work laws

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to Ford Government's Bill 47, which was tabled yesterday and seeks to freeze the minimum wage and repeal the most basic protections for workers, emergency actions will be held by community and labour groups across Ontario starting today, announced leaders in the $15 and Fairness movement including the Ontario Federation of Labour and the Workers' Action Center.



The bill, if passed, will mean a real-dollar wage cut for minimum wage employees, the elimination of two paid sick days, fairer scheduling rules and the right to equal pay for equal work.



"Big corporations will get all the benefit of these changes, not Ontarians. Not the people who are struggling to make ends meet on two or three or four jobs," said Ontario Federation of Labour President, Chris Buckley.

"Millions of workers voted for Ford because they believed him when he said he would stand up for the little guy," said Pam Frache, coordinator of the Fight for $15 & Fairness campaign. "By attacking our new labour laws, Ford has betrayed the voters of Ontario and they will not forget."

Emergency actions will include a rally outside the Ministry of Labour in Toronto today at 5:00 PM as well as other protests being organized across Ontario. To see the most up to date listing of events, visit http://15andfairness.org/events

Wednesday, October 24

OAKVILLE

Oakville Emergency Action

Wednesday, 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM, Oakville GO Bus station, 214 Cross Ave.

https://www.15andfairness.org/oakville_oct24

OTTAWA

Ottawa Emergency Action

Wednesday, 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM - Ottawa Board of Trade, 328 Somerset St. West

https://www.15andfairness.org/ottawa_oct24

NORTH BAY

North Bay Emergency Action

Wednesday, 4:00 – 5:00 PM – Intersection of Judge Street and Lakeshore Street

www.facebook.com/events/179445379603992/



WATERLOO

Waterloo Emergency Action

Wednesday, 4:00 PM - Waterloo Square, 75 King St South

https://www.facebook.com/events/1956765354401727/

LONDON

London Emergency Action

Wednesday, 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM - London Chamber of Commerce, 244 Pall Mall St.

https://www.15andfairness.org/london_oct24



WHITBY

Durham Emergency Action

Wednesday, 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM - MPP Lorne Coe Office, 114 Dundas St. East

https://www.15andfairness.org/whitby_oct24

TORONTO

Toronto Emergency Rally at the Ministry of Labour

Wednesday, 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM – Ministry of Labour, 400 University Ave.

https://www.15andfairness.org/toronto_oct24rally

Thursday, October 25

PEEL

Peel Emergency Rally

Thursday, 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM, Corner of Hurontario St. and Steeles Ave., Brampton

https://www.15andfairness.org/brampton_oct25rally

KINGSTON

Kingston Emergency Rally

Thursday, 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Tim Hortons, 681 Princess St.

https://www.15andfairness.org/kingston_oct25

SCARBOROUGH

Scarborough Emergency Action

Thursday, 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM, ACCES Employment (temp agency), 2100 Ellesmere Road, Suite 250 -- (Markham Rd. and Ellesmere Rd. intersection)

https://www.15andfairness.org/scarborough_oct25

Monday, October 29

HAMILTON

Hamilton Emergency Meeting

Monday, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Workers Arts & Heritage Centre, 51 Stuart St.

www.15andfairness.org/hamilton_oct29

