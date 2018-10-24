Emergency actions to be held across Ontario, in protest of Doug Ford's attack on decent work laws
TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to Ford Government's Bill 47, which was tabled yesterday and seeks to freeze the minimum wage and repeal the most basic protections for workers, emergency actions will be held by community and labour groups across Ontario starting today, announced leaders in the $15 and Fairness movement including the Ontario Federation of Labour and the Workers' Action Center.
|
The bill, if passed, will mean a real-dollar wage cut for minimum wage employees, the elimination of two paid sick days, fairer scheduling rules and the right to equal pay for equal work.
"Big corporations will get all the benefit of these changes, not Ontarians. Not the people who are struggling to make ends meet on two or three or four jobs," said Ontario Federation of Labour President, Chris Buckley.
"Millions of workers voted for Ford because they believed him when he said he would stand up for the little guy," said Pam Frache, coordinator of the Fight for $15 & Fairness campaign. "By attacking our new labour laws, Ford has betrayed the voters of Ontario and they will not forget."
Emergency actions will include a rally outside the Ministry of Labour in Toronto today at 5:00 PM as well as other protests being organized across Ontario. To see the most up to date listing of events, visit http://15andfairness.org/events
Wednesday, October 24
OAKVILLE
Oakville Emergency Action
Wednesday, 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM, Oakville GO Bus station, 214 Cross Ave.
https://www.15andfairness.org/oakville_oct24
OTTAWA
Ottawa Emergency Action
Wednesday, 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM - Ottawa Board of Trade, 328 Somerset St. West
https://www.15andfairness.org/ottawa_oct24
NORTH BAY
North Bay Emergency Action
Wednesday, 4:00 – 5:00 PM – Intersection of Judge Street and Lakeshore Street
www.facebook.com/events/179445379603992/
WATERLOO
Waterloo Emergency Action
Wednesday, 4:00 PM - Waterloo Square, 75 King St South
https://www.facebook.com/events/1956765354401727/
LONDON
London Emergency Action
Wednesday, 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM - London Chamber of Commerce, 244 Pall Mall St.
https://www.15andfairness.org/london_oct24
WHITBY
Durham Emergency Action
Wednesday, 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM - MPP Lorne Coe Office, 114 Dundas St. East
https://www.15andfairness.org/whitby_oct24
TORONTO
Toronto Emergency Rally at the Ministry of Labour
Wednesday, 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM – Ministry of Labour, 400 University Ave.
https://www.15andfairness.org/toronto_oct24rally
Thursday, October 25
PEEL
Peel Emergency Rally
Thursday, 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM, Corner of Hurontario St. and Steeles Ave., Brampton
https://www.15andfairness.org/brampton_oct25rally
KINGSTON
Kingston Emergency Rally
Thursday, 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Tim Hortons, 681 Princess St.
https://www.15andfairness.org/kingston_oct25
SCARBOROUGH
Scarborough Emergency Action
Thursday, 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM, ACCES Employment (temp agency), 2100 Ellesmere Road, Suite 250 -- (Markham Rd. and Ellesmere Rd. intersection)
https://www.15andfairness.org/scarborough_oct25
Monday, October 29
HAMILTON
Hamilton Emergency Meeting
Monday, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Workers Arts & Heritage Centre, 51 Stuart St.
www.15andfairness.org/hamilton_oct29
