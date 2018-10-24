Compass Cannabis Clinics announces Global Chief Medical Officer and Global Director of Physician Education

Physician education top-of-mind for growing Canadian medical cannabis clinic



CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Cannabis Clinics (Compass) is thrilled to announce Dr. Teresa Towpik as Global Chief Medical Officer and Paul Bulkiewicz as Global Director of Physician Education. Both Towpik and Bulkiewicz are global leaders in the cannabis industry, spearheading the world-renowned medical cannabis education platform, Medihuanna .

"We are excited about the expansion of Dr. Towpik's role into a global position and to welcome Paul to the Compass team. We see exponential growth in our future on an international scale, and by bringing these two renowned individuals onboard we are positioning Compass to be a global leader in cannabis education," says Dave Martyn, President, Compass Cannabis Clinics. "Just having experienced our highest week in patient count off the heels of legalization, it has become clear that Canadians are seeking the advice of educated cannabis physicians now more than ever."

Dr. Towpik is the leading cannabis physician in Australia. She has provided educational services in Australia and the European Union. Bulkiewicz has been essential to the Medihuanna team, creating a physician education program on the endocannabanoid system.

"I became inspired and passionate about the many benefits of cannabis use and needed to spread the message. We need to change the way we think about cannabis and how we educate our physicians to ensure the customer is receiving the correct care and guidance," says Towpik. "My partnership with Compass Cannabis Clinics is helping ensure cannabis education remains a priority for its physicians and patients."

Compass is also pleased to announce these significant milestones:

Compass is one of the first private clinic networks to join the Global Cannabis Partnership, an international initiative that focuses on the establishment of worldwide corporate social responsibility standards related to legal adult-use recreational cannabis;

Compass is one of the fastest growing cannabis clinics in Canada. It garnered more than 10,000 patients in less than one year of operation, and is looking forward to future growth by having Dr. Towpik and Bulkiewicz at the helm of its medical education team;

Compass experienced a record patient count during the week of recreational cannabis legalization;

Compass is looking to launch an education platform for Canadian physicians to further educate Canadians on the many benefits of cannabis use. Compass signed a license agreement with Medihuanna to license its physician education platform and to further develop a pharmacist education platform for global leaders in cannabis to utilize;

Compass acquired a lease for the first Compass Australia clinic to open in Sydney in early 2019.

About Compass Cannabis Clinic:

Compass Cannabis Clinic is a medical cannabis consultation company whose core business is focused on providing educational and consultation services to Canadians who are able to obtain cannabis from a licensed producer under Canada's ACMPR. Compass has forty confirmed leases for locations across Canada, a mix of operational clinics that are now open, in development, or in preparation with the intended use of becoming retail cannabis stores. The company has been recently selected by the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority as a cannabis retailer for Weyburn, SK, and as of this post has received 13 retail development permits across the province of Alberta. The retail license is through Compass's subsidiary company and in partnership with Starbuds, one of the leading multiple state cannabis retailers in the United States. With a rapidly growing patient base currently being served and an aggressive real estate acquisition strategy, the company is poised to be one of the largest cannabis organizations in Canada with ongoing development strategies to expand into Australia and the United States.

For media inquires, please contact:

Leanna Kruk

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

403-390-2170

lkruk@brooklinepr.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Compass' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

The forward-looking information in this news release includes disclosure about the conversion and opening of future Compass locations and the future success of the business and operations of Compass.

Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; reliance on key and qualified personnel; the inability to convert current Compass locations into retail cannabis retail locations; the inability to successfully complete the transactions contemplated by the Letter of Intent; and regulatory and other risks associated with the cannabis industry in general. Compass Cannabis cautions that the foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive.

Compass assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.