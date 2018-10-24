eXp Realty Activates New Safety Check Feature for Workplace

Helps Company Quickly Locate Agents, Brokers and Staff, and Provide Assistance in a Crisis

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI), today announced at its annual EXPCON conference that it has implemented Safety Check for Workplace by Facebook. Safety Check will make it easier for eXp Realty agents, brokers and staff across North America to connect with each other and help in a crisis.

With Safety Check for Workplace, eXp Realty can send notifications and reminders to quickly confirm who is safe and connect agents, brokers and staff who need help with people who can provide assistance. The tool also allows practice drills to check crisis response performance.

"We hope the need for Safety Check is limited. But we're committed to making sure eXp Realty agents, brokers and staff are more connected and stronger when we need each other the most," said eXp Realty Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications Mitch Robinson.

eXp Realty launched Workplace in January and now its more than 14,000 agents, brokers and staff use it to communicate and collaborate in addition to with its virtual office environment, eXp World.

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty, LLC, the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI), is changing the way that agents, brokers and consumers work together in an adaptive, sustainable environment. As the leading, national, cloud-based real estate brokerage, eXp Realty provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for real estate brokers and agents through its virtual campus environment. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America operating in 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and three Canadian provinces. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings, Inc. uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn company stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.eXpRealty.com .

Connect with eXp Realty and eXp World Holdings:





Media Relations Contact: Cynthia Nowak Vice president of marketing and communications, eXp Realty 360.419.5285 ext. 116 cynthia.nowak@exprealty.com Investor Relations Contact: Greg Falesnik Managing director, MZ Group – MZ North America 949.385.6449 greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us