TCN Worldwide Welcomes Chase International Commercial as Its Newest Member Firm

Reno, Nevada, Oct. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H. Ross Ford III, President & CEO of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services, is pleased to announce Chase International Commercial as the newest member to be selected to join the international real estate services organization. Serving Reno, Sparks, Lake Tahoe, and the Carson Valley, Chase International is one of the region's leading real estate firms with over 325 agents.

With 17 dedicated full-time commercial agents, Chase International Commercial provides all commercial real estate services including: buying or selling office, industrial, flex, medical, land, or multi-family properties; commercial leasing tenant representation, commercial leasing landlord representation; and commercial property management.

Our company is extremely pleased to be selected as a member of TCN Worldwide, one of the industry's largest commercial real estate organizations," stated Craig King, President of Lotus Management Services, the managing partner for Chase International Commercial. "We are a company motivated by our clients' success. We continually strive to provide our clients with the best possible solutions to their real estate objectives and our partnership with TCN Worldwide will facilitate our ability to offer an expanded array of services, expertise, and global coverage as we continue to expand our commercial division."

"It is a great pleasure to welcome Chase International Commercial to our organization," stated Ross Ford. "Chase International Commercial is a dynamic independent real estate brokerage and a perfect example of the type of strong independent firm we continue to attract to TCN Worldwide. With offices throughout the region, Chase International Commercial is one the leading commercial real estate service providers in the marketplace and is well positioned to continue its expansion within the commercial real estate sector. We are proud to welcome one of Nevada's top independent real estate services firms to our growing member roster."





About TCN Worldwide



TCN Worldwide, a consortium of leading independent commercial real estate firms, provides complete integrated real estate solutions locally and internationally. With commercial real estate professionals serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide is one of the most comprehensive service providers in the industry. An extensive range of real estate services coupled with a personal commitment to exceed client expectations is what allows TCN Worldwide to be a leader in the commercial real estate industry.



TCN Worldwide ranks as one of the largest service providers in the industry, consisting of more than 5,000 commercial real estate professionals in 160+ offices across 24 countries, and collectively representing more than $58.6 billion in annual transaction volume.



For more information on TCN Worldwide, contact H. Ross Ford at 972-769-8701 or visit www.TCNWorldwide.com.

