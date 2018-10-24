Origis Energy Acquires 200MWac GA Solar 4 Project from First Solar

Located in Twiggs County, Georgia, GA Solar 4 will be the largest solar facility in SE U.S.

TEMPE, Ariz. and MIAMI, Oct. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Origis Energy USA announced today that Origis Energy has acquired the GA Solar 4 Project from First Solar. The 200MW AC photovoltaic solar generation asset (formerly known as Twiggs County Solar Project), located in Twiggs County, Georgia, near Warner Robins, is expected to be the largest solar power plant in the southeastern United States when completed. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Origis will sell all energy and renewable attributes of the project to Georgia Power through Georgia Power's Renewable Energy Development Initiative (REDI) program.

"A solar plant of this size can only be accomplished with an outstanding team," said Dries Bruyland, Managing Director, Mergers & Acquisitions for Origis Energy. "We thank First Solar for their close collaboration. Georgia Power, Southern Company and the authorities in Georgia have been crucial to this milestone clean energy project for the state. Together we will bring this project to successful completion."

"We are excited to partner with Origis Energy on this project, and we look forward to its successful completion and commissioning," said Georges Antoun, First Solar‘s Chief Commercial Officer. "We are also grateful for Georgia Power's vision and commitment to advancing solar power in the Southeast."

Antoun noted that Twiggs County‘s leadership in attracting business and economic development to central Georgia has also played a role in supporting the continued growth of solar in the state.

Construction of the 2,000-acre project is expected to begin in early November 2018, and will consist of more than half a million of First Solar's advanced technology thin film solar modules on single axis tracker mounts. The largest infrastructure project in Twiggs County, this build will create up to 400 construction jobs and ongoing tax revenues.

About Origis Energy

Origis Energy is Powering the Solar RevolutionSM with custom clean energy solutions for utility, commercial and public sector clients. The Origis team has worked to ensure the interests of all stakeholders are upheld in more than 100 projects worldwide totaling over 1 gigawatt to date of developed solar capacity. Headquartered in Miami, FL, Origis Energy delivers excellence in solar and energy storage development, financing, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations, maintenance and asset management for investors and clean energy consumers across Europe and the Americas. More information at www.OrigisEnergy.com.

About First Solar, Inc.

First Solar is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar systems which use its advanced module and system technology. The company's integrated power plant solutions deliver an economically attractive alternative to fossil-fuel electricity generation today. From raw material sourcing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar's renewable energy systems protect and enhance the environment. For more information about First Solar, please visit www.firstsolar.com.

